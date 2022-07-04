2nd semester brings a whirlwind of uncertainties

1

JuRehder second half

Just started, the second half of 2022 will be busy, but also full of uncertainties and tensions. Until the final stretch of this year, the country will have an electoral campaign, with Brazilians going to the polls to choose president, governor, senator and deputies, at the same time facing an economic scenario of inflation and high interest rates, in addition to the impacts of the war between Russia and Ukraine. . And, starting in November, with the result of the presidential election already defined, the nation will still be mobilized for the World Cup, in Qatar, the first to be held at this time of year, ending seven days before Christmas.

In other words, in these next six months, citizens will experience a great cauldron of events and, according to experts, it is good to “tighten their belts” for this whirlwind. Inflation, for example, which has been eroding the purchasing power of the population, should fall especially in the last quarter, with a forecast to end December with an accumulated 9%, compared to 11.73% recorded in May.

“It’s called disinflation, that is, it doesn’t mean that the prices of products will fall, but consumers will feel that they will be better behaved, with readjustments taking place at a slower pace. unemployment, the purchasing power of families will not have a significant improvement”, analyzes economist Reinaldo Cafeo.

CONSUMPTION

Due to this and the high interest rates, which inhibit access to credit, consumption – corresponding to 70% of GDP – should not accelerate, maintaining the country’s growth at a level of approximately 1%. “There will also be a retraction of new investments, which is natural in an environment of uncertainty regarding the future of the command of Brazil”, he adds.

The less optimistic economic scenario can be mitigated if the benefits package that is being processed in Congress and includes the expansion of Auxílio Brasil to R$ 600.00, an increase in the gas voucher and the granting of aid to truck drivers and taxi drivers is approved. “This, added to the reduction of taxes levied on fuels and electricity, can save the second half of the year. But, even so, I do not foresee a robust GDP for this year”, completes Cafeo.

Precisely because of the harsh reality faced by most families, the keynote of the 2022 elections will be the economy, unlike the mottos that led to the 2018 (fighting corruption) and 2020 (pandemic management) elections. “Of course, there will be a war of narratives, but unemployment, inflation, fuel prices and the loss of the population’s purchasing power must be the central focus of the debates”, analyzes Bruno Pasquarelli, PhD in Political Science and professor of International Relations .

SCRATCHS

According to him, regardless of who takes over the presidency in 2023, he will have major governance problems, considering that none of the possible elected officials will have a majority in Congress. “Furthermore, we will not have a much better economic situation than now. And, if government spending increases even more, with these benefits proposed through the PEC, the tendency is to have many political and economic problems”, he adds.

Still on the post-election moment, Pasquarelli believes that, depending on the outcome of the presidential race, there are chances that the country will witness a great social upheaval. “Due to the strong polarization in Brazil, we don’t know how fierce the mood will be, with the potential to generate episodes of violence”, he adds.

Regarding the war, the professor points out that, at the moment, countries such as Italy, France, Germany and England are seeking a negotiated solution and even a ceasefire, even if Ukraine needs to cede territories to Russia, since these European nations West are suffering economically from the conflict and being pressured by their populations. “It is not possible to predict what the outcome of these negotiations will be. What is certain is that the impacts of this war will be felt in the world, including in Brazil, for years to come”, he concludes.