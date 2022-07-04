4th of July: How the rebellion that led to US independence began | World

The 4th of July is the date of one of the biggest national holidays in the United States.

Americans celebrate their Independence Day with different activities, one of the most popular being the fireworks display, which takes place in the four corners of the country.

The commemorations go back to the 4th of July 1776, the date on which the Declaration of Independence was printed, when the country is considered to have been born.

The territory that became independent from the British, however, was much smaller than the United States as we know it today.

In the mid-18th century, the United Kingdom had under its rule in North America the so-called 13 Colonies, which stretched along the east coast of the continent: Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware. , Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

Colonization began in the 17th century, as part of the expansion of British territories into the “New World”, which also reached Canada and part of the Caribbean.

In general, the central government administered its domains under the logic of mercantile colonialism, to extract from the overseas possessions as much as possible for the benefit of the metropolis.

The 13 colonies, however, had a particularity: they enjoyed a high degree of autonomy and held their own local elections. This freedom forged the foundations of a sense of identity that, from 1750 onwards, would become the substrate of the independence movement.

British rule over the colonies that would become the United States reached a milestone in 1763, when the Seven Years’ War ended, which involved most of the great European powers of the time and opposed France and Great Britain.

Colonial supremacy around the world was one of the main reasons behind the conflict, which therefore spread to several fronts: Europe, North America, Central America, West Africa, India and the Philippines.

With the signing of the Treaty of Paris between France, Spain and Great Britain in 1763, the French renounced their aspirations over the 13 British colonies in North America.

Although they emerged victorious, the British emerged from the conflict in a delicate situation, with public finances in tatters.

It is in this context that the metropolis decided to impose a series of taxes on the colonies — on products such as sugar and tea — which became quite unpopular and led to rebellions.

The colonists claimed that the taxes were illegitimate because the colonies had no representation in Parliament in London. “No taxation without representation,” read the slogan that summarized the complaint.

From then on, more and more groups of opposition to the metropolis appeared, which began to organize themselves in meetings such as the congress of representatives that, in 1765, issued a declaration of rights and grievances.

Violent incidents and popular mobilizations also multiplied, including the famous “Boston Tea Party”, on December 16, 1773, when large quantities of British tea were thrown overboard.

London reacted by sending soldiers to the colonies and enacting laws that, on the one hand, reduced the competences of autonomous institutions and, on the other hand, gave more power to British officials and military.

The answer to the metropolis’ squeeze came with the unification of all the provincial congresses – or the equivalents – of the colonies in the First Continental Congress constituted in Philadelphia on September 5, 1774, which was attended by representatives of 12 colonies (all except Georgia). ).

A year later, the body met once again at the Second Continental Congress, from which, a year later, the Declaration of Independence would emerge.

Neither among the colonists nor among the British was there consensus on how to resolve the growing differences between the two sides.

In the case of the colonies, some defended maintaining the link with the metropolis. They were the so-called “loyalists”, faithful to the British crown.

They were opposed by the “patriots” (patriots), who wanted to completely break off relations with London and declare independence.

On the other side of the Atlantic, there were those who advocated reconciliation with the colonists and those who defended the imposition of British sovereignty using force.

After some attempts at conciliation through dialogue, the conflict proved inevitable and, on April 19, 1775, the War of Independence began, also known as the “American Revolution” or “revolutionary war”.

The conflict ushered in the era of contemporary revolutions and was the first in a series of decolonization processes.

British forces were at first more powerful—but the colonists continued to fight in the face of defeat.

During the winter of 1775-1776, members of the Continental Congress from the colonies saw their options for reconciliation with the British dwindle and came to see independence as a more viable alternative.

In January 1776, the English-born politician and writer Thomas Paine, considered one of the founding fathers of the United States, published the essay Common Sense, in which he defended the independence of the colonies.

The work, which to this day is one of the best sellers in the country, was at that time an important impetus for the revolutionary cause.

On June 7, 1776, Virginia attorney Richard Henry Lee filed a motion in the House to declare independence.

Many congressmen agreed, but thought that some colonies were not ready to take this step at that time.

A committee was then created to prepare the declaration of independence, a task commissioned to Thomas Jefferson, a lawyer and politician also from Virginia who years later would become the third president of the United States.

Benjamin Franklin and John Adams revised Jefferson’s drafts. They kept the original idea, eliminating some passages that, for them, could face greater opposition – those related to slavery, for example.

Among the most famous passages are “all men are created equal” and “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” are natural and inalienable rights.

The committee presented the final version to Congress on June 28, 1776. The text was approved on July 2.

The document was not printed, however, until the 4th of July — which became the national celebration date.

The Declaration of Independence effectively put an end to the war against the British. The formal end of the conflict, however, only came seven years later, on September 3, 1783.