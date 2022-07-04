5G is already working in Brasilia, reveal speed tests | Telephony

The “pure 5G” internet signal will be officially activated next Wednesday (6) in Brasília, but residents of some regions of the capital have already managed to experience the very high speed signal this weekend, according to tests carried out by the TechTudo and reported by users of social networks. With this, the city will be the first in the country with the so-called 5G SA, with its own infrastructure and without dependence on antennas used by 4G.

To use the fifth generation of mobile internet, the user needs to have a smartphone or tablet compatible with the technology. Initially, most of the 5G coverage in the Federal District will be concentrated in Plano Piloto (central area of ​​Brasília), Lago Sul, Lago Norte, Águas Claras, Candangolândia, Núcleo Bandeirante and Guará.

🔎 6G Internet arrives in 2030 and will be 100 times faster than 5G

2 of 4 iPhone 13 is one of the devices sold in Brazil compatible with 5G internet — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo iPhone 13 is one of the devices sold in Brazil compatible with 5G internet — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

📝 How does the 5G network work? Join the conversation on the TechTudo Forum

Although it has been possible to obtain 5G signal in some Brazilian centers for some time, the existing coverage is 5G DSS (also called “5Gzinho”), which uses 4G antennas to propagate 5G signal. Despite being 2.4 times faster than 4G, it is not as fast as 5G SA, which is the connection at full capacity.

O TechTudo tested the signal in the federal capital this Monday (4). The tests were carried out from an iPhone 13 (Apple), a model compatible with the technology. The results were obtained in the North Entertainment Sector, close to the Plano Piloto Bus Station.

3 of 4 The latency of the 5G connection in downtown Brasília varied between 15 ms and 17 ms — Photo: Danilo Paulo de Oliveira/TechTudo The latency of the 5G connection in downtown Brasília varied between 15 ms and 17 ms — Photo: Danilo Paulo de Oliveira/TechTudo

On Sunday (3), the results were even better, with download speeds approaching 950 Megabits per second (Mb/s). This time, the test was carried out at SQN 103 — central region of Brasília.

4 of 4 5G speed in Brasília reached more than 900 Mbps this Sunday (3) — Photo: Danilo Paulo de Oliveira/TechTudo 5G speed in Brasília reached more than 900 Mbps this Sunday (3) — Photo: Danilo Paulo de Oliveira/TechTudo

Vivo users also made tests

Implementation schedule

According to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), all capitals in the country must have 5G working by September 29. At first, the technology would arrive in July in all capitals, but difficulties with importing and installing equipment meant that the deadline was extended.

Operators Claro, TIM and Vivo, winners of the 3.5GHz band in the 5G auction, fulfilled the necessary requirements for the release of the 5G signal in Brasília. Companies also installed filters to prevent interference from other signals. The speed with which the technology arrived in the federal capital was due to the need for a smaller number of antennas and other equipment in relation to other large urban centers such as São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.