8 ways to turn your TV into a Smart TV

Smart TVs revolutionized entertainment and made it easier for us to access movies, documentaries, series and more, with great resolution and quality sound.

However, there is that doubt about the other TVs we have at home, which do not provide these functions. Therefore, the question that does not want to be silent is: how to transform your traditional TV into best smart tv?

The good news is that if you have a TV at home that is not Smart, but has a good resolution and display with a good image, you can take advantage of it and turn it into a smart TV.

Thus, you take advantage of several features and do not need to invest in another device. Also, you can use this feature on smart TVs that were released more than five years ago, as they probably don’t receive the necessary updates for their proper functioning.

Do you want to know what devices are needed for this transformation, their main characteristics and how they work? So keep reading with us!

How to turn your tv into a smart tv

There are several ways to turn your regular TV into a smart TV. With the help of the right devices, you will be able to enjoy various features like screen mirroring, viewing photos, videos or even playing games. Check out the main devices and their characteristics below:

notebook

A simple and easy way to turn your TV into a smart TV is using a notebook, with an HDMI connection.

By connecting the notebook to the TV, you will be able to use all its features, from browsing the internet, viewing photos, videos and much more. For this, the notebook mirrors its content on the TV screen, so you can access all your features on TV.

Also, you can use this function for games that don’t have such elaborate graphics or that don’t need such a fast response.

Chromecast

Chromecast is a device that is increasingly sought after today, both for its versatility of use and for the various solutions it brings to your TV.

It’s a device a little bigger than the pen-drive and it connects to the TV through the HDMI input. Once the device is paired with your phone or tablet, you can mirror the content of that device on the TV.

Remembering that for this function to happen, the TV and the cell phone or tablet must be connected to the same wi-fi network. Once the setup is complete, your phone or tablet will work as a midfielder, and on the TV screen, you can view photos, videos, stream YouTube videos, mirror compatible apps, etc.

The image resolution goes up to Full HD, so it doesn’t leave anything to be desired in terms of its quality. In addition, with your smartphone or tablet you can do all the commands from a remote control, such as pause, play, etc.

Apple TV

If you are looking for a more complete device to make your TV a smart TV, Apple’s device is more complete than Chromecast. It works in a similar way: the device and the cell phone need to be connected to the same internet network.

That way, when you finish configuring the device, you will be able to mirror your screen on the TV and view photos, videos, app, etc.

But, unlike Chromecast, Apple TV has a function where the user uses a menu to navigate between its service apps, like the functions of a remote control.

Finally, Apple TV has the AirPlay function, already available on the most modern smart TVs, which display content from the iPad, iPhone and Mac computer screens on your TV screen.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick

Xiaomi is increasingly present in today’s technologies and devices, and now, it brings to the market the Mi TV Stick, a device slightly larger than a pen-drive that uses the HDMI input to transmit its content in Full HD.

It has the Android TV operating system, and has a remote control function to access your device’s apps and photos, videos, etc.

In addition, the device has a Bluetooth connection for headphones and speakers. It is one of the most complete solutions on the market today.

Roku Express

This is a simple option, but it delivers what it promises in terms of connectivity. This device mirrors your mobile screen on your TV, making it a smart TV.

Its resolution is Full HD and it also broadcasts live channels via the Internet.

video games

The newer generations of consoles work as devices that turn the simplest TVs into smart TVs.

In addition, there is the possibility to install video and music apps and use them however you want. To navigate through the menus, just use the video game controls.

TV Box and Android TV

Nowadays, you can find streaming boxes at affordable prices in several stores that turn your TV into a smart TV.

However, it is necessary to verify that your TV is compatible with the device’s input and that it has all the functions you need to use the TV as a smart TV.

Also, it is important to choose a device that allows for recurring updates. That way, you will have a good experience with the device.

State-of-the-art smartphones

Some high-end smartphones, such as the Moto G100 and the Edge family, have on-board computers that can be cabled to the TV. That way, the screen is mirrored and you enjoy all its benefits and features on the big screen.