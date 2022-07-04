Abu Akleh: Israel may have fired with no intent to kill – 04/07/2022 – World

The U.S. State Department said on Monday that the shot that killed Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh likely came from Israeli forces, but that a definitive conclusion was not possible because the bullet that hit her would be too close. damaged.

The ministry carried out an independent investigation into the case and, in a statement, said it found no reason to believe the shooting was intentional. “But rather the result of tragic circumstances during an Israeli-led military operation against Islamic Jihad,” he concluded.

Abu Akleh was a reporter for the news channel Al Jazeera and was following an operation in the city of Jenin, in the West Bank, in May, when she was killed, even though she was identified as a press professional. The operation took place amid episodes of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said, after the American statements, that the investigation is continuing and that his country’s forces only responded to attacks they received from the Palestinians. “Palestinian terrorists must be held responsible for the death [de Abu Akleh]”, he told reporters.

A senior Palestine Liberation Organization official accused the US of trying to protect Israel. “The truth is clear, but the US government refuses to announce it,” Wasel Abu Youssef told Reuters news agency.

The Palestinian National Authority also criticized the State Department’s findings. In a statement, officials said they were surprised. “The technical data in our possession indicate that the condition of the projectile is indeed viable to identify the firearm that fired,” he said in a statement, according to The Israel Times.

Just over a week ago, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said, also after independent investigations, that the shot that killed the journalist was fired by Israeli forces and that it was “deeply disturbing” that Israeli authorities had not conducted a criminal investigation into the episode.

The UN statement is in line with the investigation published by The New York Times according to which the bullet that killed the journalist came from a location close to an Israeli convoy and was probably fired by a soldier from an elite unit of the country.

Weeks after the reporter’s death, the Israeli Army, which said it was investigating what happened, said that if a Israeli soldier fired the shot that killed her, it would not necessarily imply criminal conduct.

The country has also been critical of all UN statements that question the way in which relations with the Palestinian National Authority are developed. Earlier this month, a report commissioned by the Human Rights Council blamed Israel’s continued occupation of Palestinian territories for the cycle of violence in the region, which has intensified again.