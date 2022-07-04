Adrenalina Pura offers subscription for R$5.90 during Prime Day – TELA VIVA News

PROMOTIONAL ACTION 07/04/2022, 18:32

Adrenalina Pura offers subscription for R$ 5.90 during Prime Day

Adrenalina Pura, a movie channel available for subscription on Prime Video, will have a promotional price during Prime Day, a discount action promoted by Amazon, between July 8 and 13. The audience will be able to access the channel’s catalog for R$ 5.90 in the first two months, an additional price to the monthly fee. After the period, the subscription returns to the standard price of BRL 9.90.

Made for movie fans looking for action, horror and suspense films, the channel is curated with titles starring great stars of the genres, award-winning actors and Oscar winners, such as Sylvester Stallone, Sigourney Weaver, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Ryan Reynolds, Nicole Kidman and Nicolas Cage.

The Adrenalina Pura channel can be subscribed directly to the Prime Video Channels service, through the website, cell phone or tablet – through the free app available for download on Google Play (Android system) or App Store (iOS system). The service is operated and distributed by Sofa Digital and offers titles from distributor California Filmes.

