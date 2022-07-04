After CR7 asks to leave Manchester United, Ten Hang anticipates and demands hiring a Brazilian striker

Ten Hang had already indicated interest in counting on the Brazilian striker since he arrived at the Reds

Cristiano Ronaldo may be close to leaving Manchester United, because the Portuguese ace would have already communicated to the English that he wants to breathe new air, and is in the sights of several European giants. The revelation of CR7’s desire would have taken coach Erik Ten Hang by surprise, who hoped to have the striker for the next season.

With an imminent departure from the Portuguese, the coach would already have plan B. According to The Mirror, Ten Hang demanded from the Reds’ board that if Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure is confirmed, the English Club can hire the Brazilian striker, Antony, of just 22 years old, with whom he worked at Ajax.

Since arriving at the Club, Ten Hang has signaled that the Brazilian striker is an athlete he trusts. However, at the time, Ajax demanded about 70 million pounds, more than R$ 451 million at the current price, but in the first conversations between the clubs, the matter ended up getting cold. However, the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo should make the teams open talks again for the transfer of the Brazilian.

Manchester United’s backstage is still hectic. In addition to the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and negotiations for Antony, Erik Ten Hang would also be asking for the signing of Argentine Martínez, from Ajax; Frankie de Jong, from Barcelona, ​​and would have already won an agreement with the side Tyrell Malacia, from Feyernoord, according to information in the European press.