Amazfit T-Rex 2 smartwatch undergoes endurance test in space

Newly launched in Brazil, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 is a high-resistance smart watch with integrated GPS aimed at practitioners of extreme sports. Putting these qualities to the test, the smartwatch from amafit was recently sent on a spacewalk.

Launching in Sheffield, UK, T-Rex 2 was sent into space with the help of a light spacecraft with functional tracking and control systems. Then, an onboard camera recorded the incredible two and a half hour ride.

Flying at an average speed of 290 km per hour, the device reached a maximum altitude of 34.5 kilometers. At this time, the watch faced temperatures of up to minus 64ºC and withstood intense air pressure less than 0.2% of what is found at sea level.

Here’s the summary of the Amazfit T-Rex 2 spacewalk:

The experiment with the Amazfit T-Rex 2 put the smartwatch’s 15 military-grade certifications to the test. In addition to ample resistance to high and low pressure, the brand highlights that the model withstands extreme temperatures, such as a cold of minus 40ºC to extreme heat of 70ºC.

Spaceflight also tested the performance of the smartwatch’s dual-band positioning with support for five satellite systems. The entire tour was recorded using the device’s integrated GPS, and then the movement data was confirmed by the Sent Into Space operations team on the ground.

“There are many smartwatches on the market, but few that make us feel confident about making one of our launches in Death Valley, or on glaciers in Iceland, or on a water trip in the Pacific. I mean, this is a watch that can go to space and come back working normally and without a scratch”, commented one of the technicians of the project.

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 smartwatch offers up to 24 days of battery life on just one charge (Image: Disclosure/Amazfit)

Other specifications of the Amazfit T-Rex 2

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 has a polymer alloy body and features a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED touchscreen. With a look similar to classic sports watches, the model has a matte anti-reflective finish and four physical buttons.

Equipped with sensors for health monitoring, the smartwatch records data on heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress and sleep quality. As well, the device monitors more than 150 sports.

Zepp Health’s smart watch is certified to withstand water pressure up to 10 ATM (dives up to 100 meters). Finally, the accessory has a battery life of up to 24 days for normal use.

With all these robust configurations, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 debuted in the Brazilian market with a suggested price of R$1,540.

Source: Amazfit