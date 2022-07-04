Amber Heard asks for annulment of judgment that gave victory to Johnny Depp

Actress Amber Heard’s legal team has asked for the judgment against her to be annulled in the defamation lawsuit that won her ex-husband, also actor Johnny Depp. According to The Guardian, the artist claims that the sentence lacks evidence.

In a 43-page memo, Amber and her legal team allege that the jury’s verdict should be overturned, as well as more than $10 million in damages for the actor.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were married between 2015 and 2017

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp faced each other in a trial that dragged on for monthsJohn Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Judge Penney Azcarate, however, reduced the amount, accepting the award of $10 million in damages and reducing the $5 million punitive damages to $350,000, under the law of the state of Virginia, where the judgment it happenedAlison Buck/Getty Images

The two accused each other of defamation. However, while “Jack Sparrow” asked for US$ 50 million in the lawsuit, the actress was asking for twice as much.Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Amber Heard would be “exhausted and exhausted”, but intends to appeal the result of the lawsuit against Johnny DeppReproduction / Instagram

The motion, filed by attorney Elaine Bredehoft on Friday, says Depp “proceeded only on a theory of defamation by implication, abandoning any claims that Heard’s statements were actually false.”

The actress also says the damages against her were excessive, considering the sentence was handed down after a split verdict that found she and Depp had mutually defamed each other.

Also according to the newspaper, the defense of the actress raised suspicions about the age of one of the jurors. Identified only as “Juror 15” in the lawsuit, he was said to have been born after 1945, contradicting his court record: “Publicly available information demonstrates that he appears to have been born in 1970.”

“This discrepancy raises the question of whether ‘Juror 15’ actually received a subpoena for jury service and whether he was properly examined by the court to serve on the jury,” the lawsuit reads,

Ben Chew, Johnny Depp’s lead attorney, said in an emailed note to Courthouse News that Amber’s motion is something “that we expected, just bigger, but not more substantive.”

The actress was convicted in June of defamation for having written an opinion piece in which she claimed to have suffered domestic violence while she was married to the actor.

