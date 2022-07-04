Amber Heard’s Lawyers Call for Overturning Verdict in favor of Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s Defense Isn’t Happy With Johnny Depp’s Judgment

The court case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard it was one of the most talked about topics of the last few months and it finally came to an end. The two were married between 2015 and 2017 and were suing for defamation. After a few months, the sentences came out: the actress would have to pay US$ 15 million, but the amount was reduced to US$ 10.35 million. The actor would have to pay US$ 2 million to the amber.

However, not satisfied with the result, the team of lawyers at heard asked for the trial to be completely overturned, according to information from The Guardian. In a 43-page memo, the actress said the jury’s verdict should be overturned, as well as the massive damages. She claimed that the evidence was not enough.

the lawyer of amber said in a motion presented last Friday, 1st, that depp “proceeded only on a theory of defamation by implication, abandoning any claims that the statements of heard were actually false.” In the motion, she questioned the excessive amount of damages and questioned information from one of the jurors in the case.

“Juror 15”

In court, this “Juror 15” is recorded as born in 1945, and according to the motion, he was “clearly born after 1945. Publicly available information demonstrates that he appears to have been born in 1970.”

“This discrepancy raises the question of whether ‘Juror 15’ actually received a subpoena for jury service and was properly examined by the court to serve on the jury.”

The judge in the case Penney Azcarate, indicated that it is not willing to revisit the case in further hearings. Already the lawyer of depp, Ben Chewsaid the actress’ request for a mistrial is “what we expected, just bigger, but not more substantive,” according to the note he sent to Couthouse News.