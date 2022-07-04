Amber Heard’s legal team requests that the verdict in the Johnny Depp trial be overturned

The actress’ defense argues that the decision did not look at the evidence, in addition to questioning the amount Heard will need to pay Depp

The case between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp may have reached a conclusion in the courts, but it is still far from over. The actress’ lawyers are trying to file an appeal to overturn the verdict in the trial.

according to The Guardian, the argument made by Heard’s team in a 43-page document is the lack of evidence. In an email to the judge in the case, the lawyer Elaine Bredehoft states that the trial lost its initial focus, as Depp’s argument about being defamed by his ex-wife “relied solely on implications, abandoning any attempt to deny Ms. heard”.

In addition, the team also disputes the bonus that Heard will need to pay Depp – of around $8.5 million –, arguing that it is too high a value when considering that the jury declared that both actors defamed each other. For reference, because of this decision, Johnny Depp will need to pay his ex-wife $2 million, which is far below what she will need to pay him.

Finally, the team cites a curious case to discredit the trial, claiming that one of the jurors – whose identity, of course, is not revealed – lied about his date of birth, claiming to have been born in 1945 when, in reality, he was born in 1970. The fact that his identity was not verified by the court puts the credibility of the trial in question, according to Heard’s lawyers.

Amber Heard has already spoken a few times about the verdict, making it clear that she still does not intend to leave the case behind. Her team, however, may not be so lucky to be able to overturn the court decision, since the judge Penney Azcarate has previously stated that she will only accept the appeal after the amount owed by the actress is paid to her ex-husband. according to The GuardianHeard doesn’t have the money for it.