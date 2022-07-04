Ana de Armas needed 5 different wigs to transform into Marilyn Monroe Rolling Stone

Blonde, a biopic of Marilyn Monroe with Ana de Armas, arrives on Netflix in 2022

Ana de Armas needed five wigs to turn into Marilyn Monroe in blonde (2022), biopic of one of Hollywood’s most famous actresses. Directed by Andrew Dominikthe long arrives at Netflix still this year.

In an interview with Marie Clairethe hairdresser who worked on the film, Jaime Leigh McIntoshexplained how the transformation of of weapons in Marilyn Monroe. “As you can imagine, it was a huge undertaking. Not only were we creating multiple looks for the story arc of the script, but we also had to combine multiple iconic images from Marilyn and Norma Jeane.”

According to the hairdresser, they used 30 images of monroe over a lifetime, in addition to a partnership with a specialist in wig production to make two wigs for the “young stage of Marilyn” and another three for the movie star phase.

To make the wigs ideally shaped, several products were also needed, as explained McIntosh. “Whenever you use a lot of product on a wig, the life and movement stops and becomes dull, so I avoid using too much of anything,” he said. In addition, she also took care of her hair. of weaponsso that he would stay healthy even while wearing the wigs.

More on Blonde (2022)

Written and directed by Andrew Dominik, blonde adapts the eponymous historical novel by Joyce Carol Oates released in 2000. The work addresses the intimate life of one of Hollywood’s most popular and celebrated actresses: Marilyn Monroealso known as Norma Jean Mortenson.

starring Ana de Armasthe list has Adrien Brody as Arthur Asher Miller, Bobby Cannavale (nine unknowns) as Joe D., Julianne Nicholson (sea ​​of ​​easttown) as Gladys and Caspar Phillipson (jackie) as John F. Kennedy. The biopic is scheduled to premiere in 2022 on Netflix.

