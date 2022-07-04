Anatel and Federal Revenue seize 76,000 unapproved devices

In an operation carried out between June 27th and July 1st, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) in partnership with the Division of Repression of Contraband and Embezzlement (DIREP/CE) of the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil, seized more than 76 thousand electronic equipment not approved in the Port of Mucuripe, in the city of Fortaleza, Ceará.

According to the authorities, the operation resulted in the seizure of thousands of cell phone chargers, radios, wireless microphones, wireless cameras, wireless keyboards, doorbells, etc. with an estimated value of R$ 5 million.

As Anatel explains, the products were seized by inspection agents because they do not have an approval record for operation in Brazil, a document granted by the government entity after the devices were subjected to numerous tests that ensure correct operation without interfering with radio frequencies or other connections used in the country.

Part of the tests carried out in Anatel’s laboratories include resistance to variations in electrical power networks, protection against leakage of toxic liquids or overheating.

The use of unregistered handsets can “harm the legal commerce of telecommunications, can bring several risks to the health and safety of consumers”, interfering with the functioning of other networks. The operation carried out last week is part of the Action Plan to Combat Piracy (PACP), created in 2018 by Anatel.

Other operations

In addition to the seizure carried out at the port of Fortaleza, in June the agency also confiscated 5,700 products in Amazon warehouses in the municipalities of Cajamar and Betim, in the states of São Paulo and Minas Gerais, respectively.

Although the volume of items withheld was lower, the regulatory body highlights investments in combating piracy and commercialization of equipment not approved in the national territory, noting that Brazilians can report cases to the agency or request the exchange of equipment in disagreement with the legislation. .

“If the consumer purchases an irregular product, it is recommended that he return or exchange the product with the seller. In case of failure, you can contact consumer protection agencies and file a complaint through Anatel’s service channels.”, reinforces the statement.