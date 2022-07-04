Apple regains 1st place in the ranking of the most valuable brands in the world; Louis Vuitton Leads Among Luxury Brands | Economy

After seven years, Apple regained its leadership among the 100 most valuable brands in the world, according to a ranking made by Kantar Brandz. The tech company’s brand value grew 55% from 2021 to $947 billion — nearly $130 billion more than second-placed Google.
“Don’t be surprised if Apple becomes the first company in the world to exceed $1 trillion in brand value,” Kantar said in a report.
Amazon, which last year ranked first, dropped to third with $705 billion. Microsoft – which was the leader in the first release of the survey, in 2006 – appears in fourth place, with a brand value of US$ 611 billion.
See the ten most valuable brands in the world according to Kantar Brandz:
- Apple: $947.062 billion
- Google: $819.573 billion
- Amazon: $705.646 billion
- Microsoft: $611.460 billion
- Tencent: $214.023 billion
- McDonald’s: $196.526 billion
- Visa: $191.032 billion
- Facebook: $186.421 billion
- Alibaba: $169.966 billion
- Louis Vuitton: $124.273 billion
The 2022 ranking brings 11 brands that make their debut among the 100 most valuable in the world.
At the top among them, Saudi Aramco, followed by Infosys and Mercado Livre – the only Latin American company among the 100 most valuable brands in the world.
See which are the new brands in the ranking:
- Aramco: $99.327 billion
- Infosys: $33.551 billion
- Free Market: US$ 29.916 billion
- Kuaishou: $26.535 billion
- Lancome: $23.871 billion
- Target: $23.539 billion
- KFC: $22.293 billion
- Adyen: $21.757 billion
- Aldi: $21.282 billion
- AirBNB: $21.276 billion
- Morgan Stanley: $21.219 billion
Among the luxury brands, the French Louis Vuitton appears in first place, with US$ 124.273 billion – an increase of 64% compared to last year.
- Louis Vuitton: $124.273 billion
- Hermès: $80.323 billion
- Chanel: $53.021 billion
- Gucci: $37.887 billion
- Dior: $10.534 billion
- Cartier: $10.110 billion
- Rolex: $9.042 billion
- Saint-Laurent/YSL: $6.805 billion
- Tiffany & Co. : US$ 6.718 billion
- Prada: $5.642 billion
