Apple regains 1st place in the ranking of the most valuable brands in the world; Louis Vuitton Leads Among Luxury Brands | Economy

After seven years, Apple regained its leadership among the 100 most valuable brands in the world, according to a ranking made by Kantar Brandz. The tech company’s brand value grew 55% from 2021 to $947 billion — nearly $130 billion more than second-placed Google.

“Don’t be surprised if Apple becomes the first company in the world to exceed $1 trillion in brand value,” Kantar said in a report.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

Amazon, which last year ranked first, dropped to third with $705 billion. Microsoft – which was the leader in the first release of the survey, in 2006 – appears in fourth place, with a brand value of US$ 611 billion.

See the ten most valuable brands in the world according to Kantar Brandz:

Apple: $947.062 billion Google: $819.573 billion Amazon: $705.646 billion Microsoft: $611.460 billion Tencent: $214.023 billion McDonald’s: $196.526 billion Visa: $191.032 billion Facebook: $186.421 billion Alibaba: $169.966 billion Louis Vuitton: $124.273 billion

The 2022 ranking brings 11 brands that make their debut among the 100 most valuable in the world.

At the top among them, Saudi Aramco, followed by Infosys and Mercado Livre – the only Latin American company among the 100 most valuable brands in the world.

See which are the new brands in the ranking:

Aramco: $99.327 billion Infosys: $33.551 billion Free Market: US$ 29.916 billion Kuaishou: $26.535 billion Lancome: $23.871 billion Target: $23.539 billion KFC: $22.293 billion Adyen: $21.757 billion Aldi: $21.282 billion AirBNB: $21.276 billion Morgan Stanley: $21.219 billion

Among the luxury brands, the French Louis Vuitton appears in first place, with US$ 124.273 billion – an increase of 64% compared to last year.

Louis Vuitton: $124.273 billion Hermès: $80.323 billion Chanel: $53.021 billion Gucci: $37.887 billion Dior: $10.534 billion Cartier: $10.110 billion Rolex: $9.042 billion Saint-Laurent/YSL: $6.805 billion Tiffany & Co. : US$ 6.718 billion Prada: $5.642 billion