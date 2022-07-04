Apple Watch: how to identify if a bracelet is genuine

One of the coolest things about Apple Watch is that it can be customized through your bracelet options. Apple itself offers some very interesting models for those who want to give the watch a new face in a few moments.

Well, if you’re looking to buy a used model — mainly because the prices of the original bracelets can easily exceed R$1,000, know that there are some simple tips that can help you identify if the accessory was, in fact, made by Apple.

Here are some tips!

An inscription with the size of the compatible watch case is engraved on the inside (which can be 38mm,40mm,41mm, 42mm,44mm or 45mm). On some models, such as sports ones, the size of the bracelet itself (S/M or M/L) is also engraved on the other half.

On leather bracelets, the inscription “Natural Leather” It is also located on the inside of the bracelet.

an inscription “Assembled in China” is engraved on the edge of one side of the bracelet insertion mechanism.

On Nike sports bracelets or sports loops, the company logo also appears.

If you are going to buy on websites that offer used products (such as Mercado Livre or OLX), prioritize sellers that include the original bracelet box.

The modern clasp bracelet is officially available for 38/40/41mm Apple Watches only; the leather one (in loop format), only for 42/44/45mm cases.

For solo loop and braided solo loop bands, there are 12 different sizes offered by Apple, ranging from 1 to 9 (for 40mm and 41mm cases) and 4 to 12 (for 44mm and 45mm cases).

Be wary of prices far below those charged by Apple.

These, of course, are just a few tips that can help you identify whether an Apple bracelet is genuine.

Tell us: do you usually collect Apple Watch bracelets out there? ⌚️

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: The MacMagazine You receive a small commission from sales completed through links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything extra for products by purchasing through our affiliate links.