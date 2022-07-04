“Apple Watch Series 8” may have a larger version, 50mm

As he had previously predicted, the DSCC analyst, Ross Youngpointed out that the “Apple Watch Series 8” will come in three different sizes — one of which is 1.99 inches diagonally.

Thus, in addition to the 41mm and 45mm models, it is possible that the wearable will also be available in a 50mmwhich is a 0.089-inch increase (diagonally) from the largest Apple Watch today — nearly 5% more screen.

New size is larger, 1.99”. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 4, 2022

In addition to Young, the analyst Jeff Pu commented, in a note to investors seen by MacRumorsthat Luxshare will be the “sole supplier” of this supposedly larger new model.

It is possible that the (alleged) new screen size is related to the redesign of the ‌”Apple Watch Series 8‌”, with flat edges — yes, the same look that was expected for the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌. With that, it seems plausible that such a design presents a slightly larger surface, which could explain the increase in screen size.

It is important to note that Young and Pu’s claims may also be in line with rumors about the speculated new model of the watch aimed at sportsmen, which would join the “regular” version and the new Apple Watch SE.

Last but not least, journalist Mark Gurman of Bloombergwho talked about the possible new health features of the upcoming Apple Watch, said that the displays on this year’s models will be updated (at least on the high-end versions), offering even more brightness.

