Berlin builds gigantic thermal tower for winter heating | World

Close to the banks of the River Spree, in Berlin, the largest hot water reservoir in Europe is being built, with a height of 45 meters and a capacity of 56 million liters. According to the production, distribution and commercialization company of electric energy, gas and urban heating Vattenfall, responsible for the work, the tower will help to heat the houses of Berlin this winter, even if the Russian gas supply runs out.

“It’s a huge thermos that helps us store heat when we don’t need it,” said Tanja Wielgoss, director of the Swedish company’s heat unit in Germany. “And then we can release it when we need to use it.”

While the German capital’s heating systems powered by coal, gas or waste have been around for over a century, most are not designed to store significant amounts of heat. Instead, they burn all the fossil fuel they need, contributing to the greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming.

In contrast, the new facility will keep the water at a temperature close to boiling point, using electricity from wind and solar plants. During periods when renewable energy exceeds demand, the facility stores heat.

“Sometimes there’s too much electricity in the grids that can’t be used, and so the wind turbines have to be shut down,” explains Wielgoss. “And we can utilize that electricity.”

The facility, costing €50 million, will have a thermal capacity of 200 megawatts, enough to meet most of Berlin’s summer hot water needs and around 10% of its winter needs. The huge insulated tank can keep the water hot for up to 13 hours, helping to cover short periods of little wind or sun.

It will also be able to use other heat sources, such as that extracted from wastewater, explained Wielgoss. While it will be Europe’s largest heat storage facility when it is completed, by the end of 2022 an even larger one is already being planned in the Netherlands.

Berlin depends on Russian fossil fuels

“Due to its geographical location, the Berlin region is even more dependent on Russian fossil fuels than other parts of Germany,” said Bettina Jarasch, the capital’s environment secretary.

“The war in Ukraine and the energy crisis teach us that we have to be faster. First of all, to become climate neutral and, secondly, independent of energy imports.”

Figures released at the end of June by the German Association of Energy and Water Industries (BDEW) show that efforts to reduce natural gas use are having an effect: gas consumption fell by 14.3% in the first five months of 2022 compared to with the same period of the previous year.

Part of the decline was due to milder weather, but the association reports a measurable drop attributable to tougher economic conditions, the German government’s calls for energy savings and the personal efforts of society.

Wielgoss is confident, despite the possible reduction in gas from Russia, as Moscow retaliates against Western sanctions by reducing the flow of gas through major pipelines: “German consumers are very well protected. They will certainly not experience any shortages. But of course , we ask everyone to start saving energy

Every kilowatt-hour we save is good for the country”, emphasizes the deputy director of Vattenfall.