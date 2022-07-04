Bolivian family of water lily is the largest species of giant water lily ever discovered | biodiversity

With an exuberant and ornamental aspect, the water lilies are an aquatic plant of the nymphaceae family, which include from the delicate water lilies immortalized in the impressionist paintings of the French Claude Monet to the Amazonian giants, such as the water lily.

But behold, a new “queen” has sprung up in the plant universe for the happiness of the botanical community. This week, scientists described the newest giant water lily species, a familiar originally from Bolivia that grew up in the famous Kew Garden Botanical Garden in the UK.

This is the first giant species discovered since the mid-19th century, and confirms an old suspicion by botanists that there could be a third species of giant water lily in addition to the two known until then, the Victoria amazon and the cruziana.

In order to verify the thesis, in 2016, the Bolivian institutions Santa Cruz de la Sierra Botanic Garden and La Rinconada Gardens donated a collection of giant water lily seeds of the species to be germinated and cultivated alongside the other two. In addition, the scientists also discovered differences in the DNA of the three plants.

christened of Bolivian Victoria, in homage to the Bolivian experts partnering in the study and the plant’s natural ecosystem, the new species has leaves that grow up to three meters in the wild. The current record for the largest plant of the species is held by La Rinconada Gardens in Bolivia, where leaves reached 3.2 meters.

In its natural environment, the plant grows in one of the largest swamps in the world, the Llanos de Moxos, in the province of Beni, which is also home to the Bolivian river dolphin and the critically endangered blue-throated dolphin. It produces many flowers a year, but they only open one at a time, and for just two nights, change from white to pink, and are covered in sharp thorns.

“Having these new data on the Victoria and identifying a new species in the genus is an incredible achievement in botany,” said Alex Monro, research leader at the botanical garden and senior author of a new paper on the discovery. According to him, properly identifying and documenting plant diversity is crucial to protect them and make sustainable use of resources.The discovery is considered a “botanical wonder of the world”.

Founded in 1759 in London, in the district of Richmond, the Royal Botanic Gardens of Kew — known as Kew Gardens — have more than 16,000 species of plants, the most diverse collection of living flora in the world in a botanical garden, according to the Guinness Book, the record book.