Botafogo has the second worst submissions in the Brasileirão

Botafogo’s defeat to América-MG by 3-0, in the Copa do Brasil, showed a problem that has been recurring in the season, especially the Brazilian Championship: the finalizations. According to data from the website “FootStats”, Alvinegro is the second worst team in terms of performance, as only 31.8% of the shots they tried in the Brasileirão find the direction of the opponent’s goal.

Last Thursday, Botafogo even managed more shots than Coelho (21 against 20), but only five balls went towards the goal defended by Cavichioli. This shows that less than 24% of Glorioso’s shots had chances to swell América-MG’s nets.

The match in which this deficiency reached its apex was against Fluminense, last weekend. At the time, Botafogo had nine shots, only one in the direction of the goal defended by Fábio. Therefore, the best result that Alvinegro could have achieved in the Clássico Vovô was a draw.

SHORT TIME AND FEW OPTIONS

Coach Luís Castro will have just three days to correct this problem. That’s because Botafogo will return to the field next Monday, at 8 pm, to face Red Bull Bragantino at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium.

In addition, the coach will not have a range of options to assemble Alvinegro’s offensive sector. Strikers Erison, Victor Sá and Gustavo Sauer are assigned to the Health and Performance Nucleus. Lucas Piazon and Lucas Fernandes, in turn, are in physical transition and have no guaranteed presence to face Massa Bruta. Diego Gonçalves, on the other hand, felt the back of the thigh again and could be missing.

Thus, today, Botafogo’s offensive players are Matheus Nascimento, Vinícius Lopes, Rikelmi, Chay, Daniel Cruz and Jeffinho. Del Piage, Tchê Tchê, Kayque and Patrick de Paula, midfielders, who also help at the front, are also at Castro’s disposal.