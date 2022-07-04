Botafogo makes a proposal by Carlos Eduardo, from Al-Ahli; player waves with release, but salary is high

While the team at Botafogo prepares for the match against RB Bragantino, at 8pm this Monday, Alvinegro’s board continues to run after names to reinforce the team in the second window. The ball of the moment is Carlos Eduardo, a Brazilian midfielder who plays for Al-Ahli, in Saudi Arabia.

Botafogo made a proposal and negotiates with the 32-year-old player, who has the endorsement of Luís Castro. Talks are still at an early stage, but the player liked the project and welcomes a return to Brazil. The news about the deal was first given by ‘Ge’.

Carlos Eduardo even signaled to Botafogo’s board that he would get a free release from Al-Ahli with the end of the Saudi Championship. Al-Ahli has been relegated for the first time in history and the trend is for a complete overhaul of the team, in addition to cutting spending.

In this context, Carlos, who was hired during the championship, indicated to the board that he believes he can be released to return to Brazil. The player has not played in the national territory since 2009, when he played for Grêmio Barueri.

The parties are trying a composition for the termination of the contract and, consequently, a possible arrival without transfer costs – only gloves and charges – of Carlos Eduardo to General Severiano’s club.

The other issue involving the contacts between Carlos Eduardo and the Botafogo board concerns salaries. The athlete asked the board for a three-year contract – he would have been 35 when the contract ended – and the salary he currently earns at Al-Ahli diluted in this period by Botafogo.

In this context, the midfielder’s salaries would reach close to R$ 1 million per month. Botafogo understands that the player would be a differential in the midfield, but tries to reduce the request.