Bragantino x Botafogo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and match refereeing | Brazilian series a

In search of rehabilitation in the Brazilian Championship, Red Bull Bragantino and Botafogo will duel this Monday, 4th, for the 15th round of the national championship. The game takes place at 8 pm, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista. The ge follows the match in real time, with exclusive videos – to follow, click here.

In addition to coming from defeat, both teams have the same score. Bragantino is in 12th place, with 18 points. In the last match, Massa Bruta was defeated 4-2 by Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada. Without winning for two rounds in the Brasileirão, since before the game against Furação the team drew with Santos, Bragantino wants the victory to touch the top of the table.

+ See the table and classification of the Brazilian

Botafogo had reacted after a sequence of four defeats in the Brasileirão, when they beat São Paulo and Inter, in the 12th and 13th rounds, respectively. But, from then on, the team suffered two blows: it lost a classic in the Brasileirão, being dominated by Fluminense, who ended the game with 80% possession of the ball, and was defeated 3-0 by América-MG, in the round of 16 of the Cup. from Brazil. Now, the team seeks rehabilitation against Bragantino.

PVC comments Bragantino x Botafogo, for the 15th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Streaming: SporTV and Premiere broadcast the match live.

Real time: ge follows the game in real time, with exclusive videos – click here.

Bragantino – Coach: Maurício Barbieri

Bragantino must have at least one change compared to the starting lineup of the match against Athletico-PR. The loan contract of striker Jan Hurtado, holder against Hurricane, ended. For his spot, Alerrandro is the likely replacement. In the other positions, it is likely that the holders of the last game will be kept.

Likely lineup: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Nathan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Hyoran; Artur, Helinho and Alerrandro.

2 of 3 Bragantino likely to face Botafogo — Photo: ge Bragantino likely to face Botafogo — Photo: ge

Who is out: Ytalo (inflammation in the left heel), Emi Martínez (in transition) and Andrés Hurtado (edema in the right thigh).

hanging: Alerrandro, Cleiton, Helinho, Léo Realpe and Praxedes.

Botafogo – Coach: Luís Castro

The Portuguese coach still has striker Erison down, who is recovering from low back pain. On the other hand, comes direct reinforcement from the medical department: midfielder Lucas Fernandes. His last game was against Palmeiras, on June 9. After treatment, he is available again.

Likely lineup: Catito Fernandez; Kanu, Joel Carli and Philipe Sampaio; Saravia, Kayque, Patrick de Paula, Lucas Fernandes and Hugo; Vinicius Lopes and Erison.

3 of 3 Probable Botafogo against Bragantino — Photo: arte/ge Probable Botafogo against Bragantino — Photo: arte/ge

Who is out: Erison, Lucas Piazon, Barreto, Victor Sá, Rafael, Carlinhos and Gustavo Sauer (medical department). Chay and Carli (suspended).

hanging: Hugo, Philipe Sampaio and Vinícius Lopes.