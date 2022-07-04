“Brazil has reached an inflection point in the environmental issue”, says Alfredo Pena-Vega

posted on 04/07/2022 06:01 / updated on 04/07/2022 11:13



(credit: Personal Archive)

The murders of indigenist Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips in the Amazon region brought into question the lack of public policies focused on the socio-environmental area in Brazil, as well as the dismantling of institutions such as the Fundação Nacional do Índio (Funai) and the Instituto Brasileiro of the Environment and Natural Resources (Ibama).

For Alfredo Pena-Vega, professor and researcher at the French School of Advanced Studies in Social Sciences, the current situation in Brazil is tragic, considering important advances that have been made in the preservation of the environment in the past. He classifies the recent murders as “one of the many deaths that have taken place in Brazil in recent years”.

Pena-Vega is also the scientific director of the World Youth Pact for the Climate, a global project linked to the United Nations that brings together young people to discuss measures to combat climate change and propose concrete actions to be carried out in their countries. The group presents the proposals at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP) since COP21, held in 2015 in France.

The murder of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips highlighted the Brazilian difficulties in the socio-environmental area, especially in the Amazon region. How do you see this issue?

I can say, and it’s not new, that the image of Brazil abroad is terrible. Awful. It is an image, I would say, of a disaster. This country that had a position of leadership in the world, is suddenly practically a country that has lost its greatness. Although with great difficulty, this country tried to have an important environmental policy, an important fight against deforestation. There are people who have a very strong recognition out there. For example, the former (Environment) Minister Marina Silva, who still has recognition as a person who fought this whole issue of deforestation in Brazil.

So the image of Brazil is bad. However, there is also an environmental movement that is important, that works hard, that works at the risk of their lives. The drama that took place in recent days, the death of the indigenist, along with the British journalist, is one of the many deaths that have taken place in Brazil in recent years. What is tragic. And not just environmentalists, but indigenous people who are killed practically every day, and who the national and international media do not pass on this information, because it truly does not have the impact that a journalist from another country had.

I think that the situation in Brazil today is also tragic because there is a denial of what is happening. There is a very strong denialism, and this denialism, I would say, is a cancer that we have to remove soon, because it is not possible. We all know what’s going on.

What is the perspective that the Brazilian situation will improve in the environmental area?

Brazil has reached an inflection point on the environmental issue. Today we are a few months away from what will be the next elections. I think we have to hope now that this will change. If it changes, I sincerely believe that the new authorities that will come to power after October will have to have a public policy, an open policy, towards the problem of the environment, climate change, and the protection of indigenous people in Brazil. Mainly, they will have to have an international public policy to say: ‘Brazil, in this matter, with this situation, will change’.

Not far from here, in Colombia, there is a new president, (Gustavo) Petro. His speech was: ‘my government will focus mainly on protecting the lung of Latin America, the lung of the world’, which is the Colombian Amazon. And the Colombian Amazon is also the Brazilian, the Ecuadorian, the Peruvian and the Bolivian. So there is hope that things will change. At this moment, in Latin America, you have a Colombian president who makes this speech, you have a president from Chile, Bolivia, Argentina, who make the same speech. You have a president in Peru, who is struggling but who also makes this speech.

You are the scientific director of the Global Youth Climate Pact. What is this project?

In 2014, I started to organize a survey to mainly guide a category of young people, who are teenagers, who are in school, and how these teenagers represent themselves in the climate crisis. Not only in relation to the climate crisis, but also to the other crises that climate change brings, such as the crisis in relation to nature, poverty, the political problem, and also the problem of education. So I tried to design a survey where the climate crisis was more like a common thread to understand other societal crises. This was a survey that started in 2014, when France was organizing COP21, the Paris conference. With my collaborators, we tried to identify 10 countries to start the research, including Brazil.

Today we have more than thirty countries. There are more than 17 thousand young people who participate. We don’t have many projects in Brazil, but we have São Paulo since the beginning, in 2015. We have another working group in the South, Paraná, Curitiba and the countryside. We also have a group of young people who work in the Acre region, who are from an indigenous community. I would say that it is a project to raise young people’s awareness of the environmental situation. It is not a project to train climate specialists.

Is concern for the environment greater in the new generations?

Effectively, today there are two things that are important. There is great curiosity about topics related to the environment. Young people, and young women, are very interested in what is happening. They are also very easy to get information. Often the information is not very good, and that is why we always have scientific support to deliver knowledge that comes from science, we do not deliver knowledge that comes from the internet. Knowledge of researchers in physics, biology, physics, climate sciences, sociologists, anthropologists, geologists, etc. From then on, they have another look at reality, another interest in being able to participate themselves. They have a much stronger ecological conscience than before. So I think that, today, these young people are much more prepared to deal with the difficulties that will appear and that are appearing, the crises that we are going to experience and that we are experiencing today. Not only in Brazil, but also in other regions of the world.

What can be done, in terms of public policies, to stimulate this interest in young people?

This has a lot to do with the country project. If the Ministry of the Environment, if the Ministry of Education consider this information important for young people. If the young person is not aware of this, evidently there is no good implementation of a public policy. Now, and it is very important to point out, there is a critical view by young people of the way political authorities try to implement this type of public policy. For many of the young people participating in our project, the fundamental problem is the current model. It is the dominant model, which is mainly focused on growth, on the market economy, on profitability, on industrialization without any environmental policy. Governments that turn a blind eye to catastrophe and ecological disasters. All this young people are in a position to contest. For example, the current government that is in this country, which has no vision to try to change things. They have no interest in implementing this type of program, because it is against their principles. In other places we also have difficulties, like some African countries, but I think this is temporary. I am quite optimistic, because I see that this type of government will not be perpetuated. The forces of intelligence and creativity are much stronger.