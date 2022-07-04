Brazil wastes 40% of its children’s talent, says unprecedented World Bank study

  • Thais Carrança – @tcarran
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Boy selling flour cookie to driver stopped in traffic

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

The World Bank estimates that Brazil’s GDP could be 158% higher if children developed to their full potential and the country reached full employment

What do a child living on the streets and out of school in São Paulo and a young black university graduate who can’t find a job in Salvador have in common?

Both are part of the talent pool that is wasted every day in Brazil.

A Brazilian child born in 2019 should reach, on average, only 60% of their potential human capital when they turn 18, calculates an unprecedented study by the World Bank, to which BBC News Brasil had access.

This means that 40% of all Brazilian talent is left out, in the national average.

