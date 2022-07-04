Brazilian film receives honorable mention from WHO

The story of a family facing congenital clubfoot was captured through the lens of filmmaker Rachel Vianna at the request of the international NGO MiracleFeet.

The pact of a family from Parelheiros (SP) in search of treatment for congenital clubfoot caught the attention of film experts, including actresses Sharon Stone and Emilia Clarke. They were part of the international jury of the 3rd Health for All Film Festival, promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO).

João Pedro’s family history received an honorable mention in one of the festival’s three main categories. the short film “The 5%: A Family’s Perspective on Complex Clubfoot, Ten Years Later” (in free translation “The 5%: a family’s perspective on congenital clubfoot ten years later”) received the honor in the category dedicated to films dealing with universal health coverage.

The script is dedicated to making an intimate portrait of the daily life of the family of a 10-year-old boy. João Paulo was born with congenital clubfoot, a malformation that affects one in every 800 children, and whose treatment is considered simple and effective.

Despite the good rates, organizations that work to publicize and promote the treatment, such as the MiracleFeet, estimate that up to 40,000 children in Brazil cannot access the so-called Ponseti method– a series of casts followed by the use of the orthosis, popularly known as orthopedic booties.

The method is considered effective for up to 95% of children submitted to casts in the first weeks of life, but João Paulo is part of the 5% who suffer from relapses and need to have their feet immobilized several times during the growth phase. Hence the title of the short film directed by Brazilian Rachel Vianna through her production company, MOXYDOX.

Legend: Congenital clubfoot occurs in 1 child in every 800 births. Photo: © MiracleFeet.

“I think the story was well received because there was something very magical about their family life. We are talking about a health problem that has to be treated in the long term and this family of seven people, these parents, are very heroes for taking care of all this in Parelheiros, a place where there is little access to services”, he explains. the filmmaker in an interview with the United Nations Information Center for Brazil (UNIC Rio).

“Although it is a treatment that is theoretically not so complicated to do, it requires a lot of dedication and an unconditional commitment from the family”, reveals Rachel. This delivery was translated into images that show the family gathered around a table for a game of letters or when his mother helps João Paulo to do activities that can be carried out while wearing the booties, which the boy describes as his “inseparable friends”.

“That family is all love and I think people felt immersed in that environment. It’s a happy video that brings the importance of the community so you can access health and treatments. That was my intention”, summarizes the director of the short film. Caption: Director Rachel Vianna in an interview with the United Nations Information Center for Brazil (UNIC Rio de Janeiro). Photo: © UNIC Rio de Janeiro

Festival – The Health for All Film Festival awards independent filmmakers, public institutions, NGOs, students and other global communities responsible for producing original short films that advocate and promote global health issues. As of 2020, the competition has received entries from 3,475 films from 110 countries to compete in categories such as universal health coverage, emergencies, and well-being.

In 2022, the entries were judged by actresses Sharon Stone, Emilia Clarke and Mia Maestro, producer Anita Abada, specialist in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Eddie Ndopu and presenter Eckart von Hirschhausen. The winners were announced at a ceremony on May 10th along with the short films worthy of honorable mention.

“These compelling short films, combining powerful storytelling with important public health information, depict the huge range of health challenges people face around the world every day,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the statement. awards’ ceremony.

“The WHO Health for All Film Festival demonstrates that short films can make a big difference in raising awareness of these important health issues and spurring action to promote and protect health.” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Partnership – The history of the Brazilian family, which summarized the struggle of many around the world committed to overcoming the obstacles imposed by poor training, was recorded at the request of the international NGO MiracleFeet. The organization provides technical and financial support to clinics and physicians to increase access to treatment for children born with clubfoot in low- and middle-income countries.

João Paulo was one of the first children supported by the organization in Brazil. “The story of João and his family was told in a very respectful way, with a lot of empathy and, at the same time, very intimate. His story is one of many that we are trying to make visible. This is a condition that affects many children and today there are many adults who live with the effects of a clubfoot that has never been treated, although there is a very easy way to solve the problem”, comments Brazilian Daphne Sorensen, president of MiracleFeet.