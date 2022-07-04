Catch: The duo that is the version of Lennon & McCartney in the comics

O Globo interviews American screenwriter Ed Brubaker and British illustrator Sean Phillips, an award-winning partnership in the comic books that launched the series ‘Criminal’ in Brazil; Veja magazine highlights the autobiography of actress Viola Davis

Criminal HQ | © Mino Disclosure

This weekend, in addition to a lot of material in the so-called mainstream press about the Bienal de São Paulo, Globo published an interview with one of the most successful duos in comics. American screenwriter Ed Brubaker and British illustrator Sean Phillips are practically the equivalent of Lennon & McCartney in the comics. Mino has been releasing the duo’s works exclusively in the country for about a year, with nine books published and five more planned for this year. the news is Criminal, winner of the Eisner Award for Best Series. The national versions of the first two editions in the saga are now available, Coward and lawlessBesides My heroes were all addictsHQ derived from the central axis of the series.

At Veja, the highlight was in search of me (BestSeller), an autobiography in which the American actress Viola Davis tells how she went from a childhood marked by poverty and violence to the top of Hollywood. She overcame hunger, cold, sexual abuse, racism and other deprivations before establishing herself as one of the most awarded artists of her generation. In her career, Viola Davis received an Oscar, two Tonys (the main award for American theater) and an Emmy, considered “the Oscar of TV”.

Estadão interviewed Verônica Oliveira, a former house cleaner who defines herself as a “cleaner of ideas”. She created the content @faxinaboa on the networks, today with 330 thousand followers on Instagram. She tells her story of resistance and jokes about the fact that she is a woman, black and from the periphery “It seems that I was drawn in all of them.” Verônica launches at the Bienal, on the 9th, the book my clean life (VR Editora), with prefaces by journalist Astrid Fontenelle and Dona Jacira, mother of musicians Emicida and Fióti.

In the Panel of Letters column, Folha reported that the publishing house Âyiné, which has been producing sophisticated editions by foreign, especially Italian, authors for five years, is going to launch a collection called bow focused solely on domestic production. The new brand debuts as an unpublished book of poems by the carioca Laura Erber, The words exchanged.

Also at Folha, in the Ilustríssima section, Australian philosopher Peter Godfrey-Smith gave an interview on the topic of his new book, metazoa (However), and speaks of the barriers that surround reflection on the development of consciousness. For him, the human being is deep in a thicket, trying to open paths with tools that are probably inadequate. With a little abstraction, it is possible to imagine that octopuses, shrimps, bees and mammals interact with the outside world as subjects, that is, with a point of view of their own. It is much more difficult to conceive by what means, throughout evolutionary history, biological ingredients and processes could lead to the emergence of the mind.