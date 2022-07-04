Ceará does not respond to Fred’s request and will have fans at Maracanã against Fluminense | Sport

“You know I like you, the affection I have. I asked you there, if you can, to give up the Ceará fans. I know that Fluminense always fulfills the business of ceding the right, right? It’s giving away the tickets you’re entitled to. But let’s give it up. Ceará fans will also understand. You will stop going to see our game there in Fluminense, it is a special moment”, said Fred in a video published on social networks.
Last week, Fluminense fans sold out more than 56,000 tickets for the home team at Maracanã. With gratuities, Tricolor will still be able to have about 65 thousand fans present. The Laranjeiras club would like the opponent to give up the 10% of the tickets they are entitled to in order to make more tickets available to their fans.