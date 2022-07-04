Chaos at Portugal’s airports will last for weeks and frustrates tourists’ vacations

Vicente Nunes – Correspondent in Portugal

Aline Vieira, from São Paulo, was surprised by an email from TAP the day before her departure back to Brazil. She doesn’t have the money to stay in Lisbon anymore – (credit: Vicente Nunes/CB/DA Press)

Lisbon, Portugal – Brazilians who have scheduled vacation or business trips to Europe, in particular to Portugal, through TAP, must prepare for martyrdom. Since last weekend, a wave of strikes and a lack of personnel and planes has caused chaos at airports, with several flight cancellations. In the Portuguese capital, the situation is worse, with TAP leading the suspension of departures, losing bags and treating travelers with disrespect. The neglect is enormous, with irritable employees and the company not fulfilling basic obligations, such as giving correct information to passengers and paying for food, transportation and accommodation expenses.

The Brazilian Adriana Machado is, since last Friday (7/1), trying to return from Lisbon to Recife. “My flight was cancelled, they booked another one for the next day, and canceled it again. They threw me on a flight on the 8th of July, but I can’t stay in Lisbon until that day. I insisted and they threw me on a flight today (Monday), in the late afternoon. Let’s see if I can get on board,” she said. According to her, TAP does not give any satisfaction for the inconvenience, it only says that there are no vacancies on the flights. In the extra days she stayed in Lisbon, the airline did not incur any expenses. “No voucher, no food, no hotel, absolutely nothing,” she said.

The situation was not worse only because Adriana turned to relatives who live in Portugal. “I missed several appointments I had in Recife. The damage was enormous”, she stressed, who promises to file a lawsuit against TAP. “The disrespect was total. They left us without our bags. So far I’m without mine, and I don’t know where they are,” she highlighted. The TAP attendant with whom she managed to speak after numerous attempts assured her that the bags will go with her on the flight that will take her to Recife. “All my friends who had their flights canceled but managed to board to Brazil did not receive their bags. We were 20 people on the same flight,” said the Brazilian, who was not expecting such a “terrible” end to her vacation.

Revolt and apologies



In the face of the chaos, the executive president (CEO) of TAP, Christine Ourmières-Widener, acknowledged, in an official statement, that the inconvenience for travelers will continue for a long time. “At this moment, we recognize that we are not offering the excellent service that we planned and that we want you to experience with us, given the crisis that air transport is going through and which, according to the most recent forecasts, should not improve in the coming weeks, as a result of the regular increase in leisure and business travel,” he wrote. She offered her “most sincere apologies”. Since Friday, TAP has canceled more than 120 flights.

As far as French Valérie Lenager is concerned, apologies will not be enough. She said she will sue TAP for preventing her, her husband, Laurent, and their son, Nicolas, from enjoying their holidays in Morocco. The three embarked in Lyon, France, with a stopover in Lisbon. At the time of boarding, in the French city, TAP officials said that the son could travel only with his identity card. But when they made a stopover in the Portuguese capital, the boy’s passport was demanded, which he did not have. They will have to return to Lyon with only frustration in their luggage. “In the end, we lost more than 4 thousand euros (about R$ 23 thousand). I will sue the company. It’s absurd,” she said.





Valérie, Laurent and Nicolas Lenager had their vacation frustrated by wrong information from TAP. They were going on vacation to Morocco

(photo: Vicente Nunes/CB/DA Press)





Aline Vieira from São Paulo was surprised by an email from TAP informing her that her flight scheduled for this Monday (7/4) had been canceled and rescheduled for July 6. “They didn’t give me any options, I have nowhere to stay, they didn’t give me accommodation. And everything is very expensive. A night in a hotel doesn’t cost less than 200 euros (R$1,100),” she said. As she works in the aviation industry, she highlighted that she knows that there are other flights to Brazil. “I wish they could re-accommodate me,” she pointed out, desolate, in the airline’s service queue, after several attempts to contact her by phone.

Aline went on vacation to Lisbon. “We travel with the money for this period, with food and accommodation. Now, it’s complicated, I can’t afford two more days,” she pointed out. In her opinion, TAP could do more for its passengers, but it is in a comfortable position to cancel flights and let people fend for themselves. “There are many options. As I am from the area and I know how everything works, I know my rights”.

broken machines

The disorder at TAP did not forgive Brazilian Rogério Paixão. Even though he checked in for his trip to Cancún, Mexico, and arrived more than an hour early at Lisbon airport, he was unable to board because the machine that prints the bag tags was broken. As he had to queue for the procedure that would take no more than five minutes, he missed his flight and, in the best case scenario, won’t be able to board until July 6th. “I checked in early to make everything easier, when I checked my bags, however, the labeling machine was broken. Also, nobody guided anything and the lines were huge,” he said.

If you really want to travel, the Brazilian will have to pay an additional fee for the ticket, even if the mistake is not his. “I saw several people being harmed by neglect”, he emphasized. He also added that he will lose several nights he had already paid for at the hotel in Cancun, the car rental, the transfer from the airport to the hotel and the hired tours. “I will be at a loss,” he complained. “This is how my first day of vacation began,” he lamented.

Felix Rosario and Raquel Fuentes are also not happy with so much trouble. The two left Miami, in the United States, towards Venice, Italy, where they would take a cruise. But TAP canceled their flight from Lisbon to their final destination. As if that wasn’t enough, the airline even lost their luggage. “We’ve been trying to resolve this since 5 am yesterday (Sunday, July 3) but no one gives us information,” Felix said. “Nobody did anything for us. We were without our clothes and we still pay for the hotel. I didn’t come to stay in Portugal”, complained Raquel.

For Brazilian Paulo Rogério, there will be no alternative but to pay at least another 300 euros (R$ 1,700) to return from Lisbon to Belgium. He is in the Portuguese capital for dental treatment and his return home was scheduled for this Monday. “I stopped traveling on Ryanair, which is in serious trouble because of the employee strike, so as not to have any inconvenience. I opted for TAP and the same thing happened,” he said. The problems with Ryanair are spreading, above all, to France, Holland and Spain, making passengers angry.

broken promises

The president of TAP tried to minimize the serious situation by blaming the ordeal of passengers in the new coronavirus pandemic. “The last two years have been very difficult for all of us, especially for the commercial aviation sector, which has been extremely penalized due to the pandemic,” she said. However, according to her, “all TAP Air Portugal employees have been working resiliently and consistently to rebuild the company and regain (traveller’s trust)”.

“This weekend was not easy for TAP due to various constraints”, he said, noting that “only with the commitment and effort of the teams, both on land and in the air, was it possible to provide the best possible service to passengers, take them to the destination and normalize the operation”. He added: “There is nothing we all want more than to take Portugal to the world and bring the world to Portugal this summer. This is our reason to exist, and it is to fulfill this objective that we have all been working in recent months”, amended Christine Ourmières-Widener.

Portugal’s aviation industry regulator, ANA Aeroportos, attributed the series of flight cancellations to strikes by airline employees, especially in Europe. In Lisbon, specifically, the problems worsened as of Friday (7/1), when a private jet that would take Guinea Bissau dictator Umaro Sissoro Embaló to Ghana had problems and closed the airport runways for almost two hours.



