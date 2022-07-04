Check out everything about the new CadÚnico app

Cadastro Único now has a new application and along with it, it is very easy for its users. In addition, there is a new option for self-registration, as well as a list of service locations closest to those who benefit. This new tool facilitates the tracking of benefits for more than 80 million Brazilian citizens. Check all about this new CadÚnico app.

Read more: Check when the value with increased margin will be available at the INSS

Its launch and uses

The official launch took place on March 30th. The CadÚnico application, according to the Ministry of Citizenship, needs this more modernized means to be able to offer users more quality services. It has an extract of the benefits and a virtual assistant that clarifies all the doubts of the beneficiary families.

Also, through the application, users can check information on more than 28 social benefits from the federal government. This tool intends to help in the cross-referencing of beneficiary data. The goal of the Ministry of Citizenship is to use this new technology to make access to information simpler and faster.

With this facility, local queues have become smaller, and this avoids the need for exclusively face-to-face services. Finally, the new application also allows the registration update, and users can check which benefits they receive. With this facility, beneficiaries can expedite the sending of information. With this, soon, face-to-face calls will only be for data confirmation.

Details about the new app

In addition, the application can be downloaded for free on mobile, both on Android and iOS systems. The Cadastro Único is a federal government database and shows the list of families living in poverty in Brazil. That is, through it, the government manages to direct social programs, being the gateway to various benefits.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, face-to-face service will continue to be available, as many families still do not have access to the internet. In other words, the new application is just to make life easier for most users of the Cadastro Único. In addition, through the app, families can also check if they are actually registered in CadÚnico.