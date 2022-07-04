Chris Pratt gets emotional when talking about the end of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

“Guardians of the Galaxy 3” will feature the return of the group and James Gunn in the direction, marking the last official meeting

Marvel fans can’t wait to see “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”, but they also struggle with the feeling of parting from the space team as this will mark the end of the trilogy. And like them, Chris Pratt also couldn’t be more thrilled about the end of the project, which could mark his last at Marvel Studios.

THE Men’s Health (via Screen Rant), he commented on how he is dealing with this phase of farewell to Peter Quill/Star-Lorda character he has played since 2014 in the MCU, in addition to feeling nostalgia when he returns to the role. “You want to be aware and put a lot of effort into experiencing the moment. Like, this is going away. I want to take it. You can’t accept more than just being present. So I’m present.”confessed Pratt.

“The other day, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was traded to Denver. He’s been with Seattle for about ten years. That’s been about the length of it. I was like, ‘Wait, wait, what happened?’ The emotion of the last ten years kind of coming to an end… I was in the most embarrassing way, like, ‘My quarterback leaves, so I’m going to cry.’ He’s hitting me at times like this”he added.

Despite the farewell atmosphere, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will be full of news involving the group. They are also set to appear in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which opens on July 7, 2022, and the Baby Groot will star in a series of shorts for Disney+, where the Guardians Christmas special will also be released. Its synopsis has yet to be revealed.

The filming of the film has already been completed, and promises to end not only the journey of Pratt, but also of Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The third film in the trilogy still has Will Poulter (“Maze Runner”), Maria Bakalova (“Borate”) and Nico Santos (“Crazy Rich Asians”) in the cast.

Recently, the actress Daniela Melchiorknown for living in mousecatcher in “The Suicide Squad” and – now – in the team of “Fast & Furious 10”, has been confirmed in the cast of the sequel.

with return of James Gunn directing, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is scheduled for release on May 5, 2023.

