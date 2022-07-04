Chris Pratt gets emotional when talking about the end of the trilogy Rolling Stone

The end of the trilogy should arrive in 2023, with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy 3

After almost 10 years of the release of the first film, the trilogy of Guardians of the Galaxydirected by James Gunn, is quite close to the end. protagonist of the three films, Chris Pratt moved when talking about the end of this cycle in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Pratt opened up about this issue during an interview with Men’s Health. The actor admitted how nostalgic he is about the whole experience while filming for Guardians of the Galaxy3 continue.

“You want to be aware and try really hard to make the most of the moment. Like, it goes away. I want to absorb it,” the star stated in the conversation. “You can’t absorb it any more forcefully than just being present. So I’m present. Another day, Russell Wilsonquarterback of Seattle Seahawkswas negotiated with the denver [Broncos, da NFL]. he was with Seattle about ten years ago.”

“I was like, ‘Wait, wait, what happened?’ The emotion over the last ten years was kind of ending… I felt the most shameful way: ‘My quarterback leaves, so I’m going to cry.’ It hits me at times like this,” he concluded. Chris Pratt.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3: James Gunn defends Chris Pratt after actor replacement calls

director of Guardians of the Galaxy,James Gunn defended Chris Pratt on social media after requests to replace the actor in the franchise. According to the filmmaker, it makes no sense to cast another actor to live the star lord at Marvel on account of “made up and totally false beliefs about him.” (via Omelet)

On twitter, Gunn replied to user who said “Marvel, listen me. Just replace it,” stating, “Why? Because of your made-up and totally false beliefs about him? For something someone else said about him that isn’t true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced like star lordbut if he went, we would all go with him.”

For what? Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him that’s not true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him. —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 25, 2022

In addition, director also spoke about the comments that Pratt attended Hillsong Church, an institution with anti-LGBTQ+ positions: “He is not [membro da Hillsong]. I know the church he currently attends. You know? (The answer is no, but you’ve heard from someone who’s heard from someone who’s heard from someone what church he attends, so you decided, ‘yeah, okay, I’m going to believe this awful thing I heard online about this celebrity!’)”