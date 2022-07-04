Chris Pratt talks about his end at Marvel

The upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy movie, which opens in May of next year, is expected to mark the farewell of many of the much-loved characters on Marvel’s galactic team.

READ TOO!

We still don’t know if everyone on the team will say goodbye to the MCU, but we know there will be goodbyes, as the film’s director and screenwriter, James Gunn, has said so several times.

And to further reinforce these statements by the director and give more clues about the future, actor Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord, talks about his possible farewell in the new film.

During a recent interview with Men’s Health, Pratt emphasized his desire to “put a lot of effort to experience the moment” and accept it properly:

“You want to be aware and put a lot of effort into experiencing the moment. Like, it goes away. I want to accept. You cannot accept more than just being present to him. So I’m present. The other day, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was traded to Denver. He’s been in Seattle for about ten years. What was about the duration of it. I was like, ‘Wait, wait, what happened?’ The excitement of the last ten years is coming to an end. I was in the most embarrassing way, like, ‘My quarterback is leaving, so I’m going to cry.’ He is hitting me at times like this.”

Other castmates from the film previously have also shared their expectations for the future of Guardians of the Galaxy and the farewell in the team’s third film.

Zoe Saldana, aka Gamora, told Screen Rant that she is a “bitter moment” complete the trilogy, but she and the entire cast are “very grateful to have lived this journey together”:

“I have to say that we are dealing with a lot of adversity, which is COVID and scheduling and stuff like that. But when we’re there, we’re having a great time, you know? It’s a bittersweet moment because we understand that these will be the last Guardians of the Galaxy. So it’s bitter in that sense, but it’s sweet because we’re all so grateful to have lived this journey together and James Gunn is really giving us a beautiful ending, and this story is really compelling. I think it will be the best so far. We’re having a great time, but then again, filming a Guardians movie isn’t easy. There’s a lot of action. There’s a lot of dust. There is a lot of makeup, endless hours of makeup, but the end result is so worth it.”

Nebula actress Karen Gillan told CinemaBlend that there are “a feeling of closing a chapter”also referring to the ending as a bittersweet moment:

“I think we took it to a whole new level this time. And you know, there can be, maybe, a sense of closing a kind of chapter, so it’s a little bittersweet, in a way. But I think everyone rose to this one.”

It is worth remembering, that before his third solo film next year, Guardians of the Galaxy has confirmed presence in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich hits theaters later this week.

Stay tuned here at Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

Before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, they return in Thor 4!

Just before we move on to more information and other MCU trivia… YES! We had the opportunity to be one of the first portals in Brazil to watch Thor: Love and Thunder!

Check out our first impressions of the film right now:

Looking forward to the movie? Well, remember that Remembering that the pre-sale is now available on Ingresso.com, so CLICK HERE to secure your tickets!

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

The characters return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which still doesn’t have a synopsis but we know the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023. It’s also confirmed that the movie will take place LATER in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich indicates that, to the sadness of many, Thor will not be with his ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’.

Thank God, James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023 Obviously, the entire main cast consisting of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return! All the news about the film you will find out first here at Marvel’s legacy!

Read ALL ABOUT Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3!