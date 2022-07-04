City becomes humanity’s last location in battle against alien invaders in Netflix movie

World Invasion: Battle of Los Angeles is an electrifying action science fiction film released in 2011.

Directed by Jonathan Liebesmanhe has Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez and Ramon Rodriguez in the main cast.

In World Invasion: Battle of Los Angeles, a meteor shower suddenly hits Earth. It is soon discovered that they are actually alien ships, which wish to exterminate humans at any cost.

The city of Los Angeles is the target of one of the main battles, among the many that take place around the planet.

It involves Sergeant Michael Nantz (Aaron Eckhart), who had his retirement canceled due to the severity of the attacks and still suffers the trauma of having lost several men in his last mission.

Obeying orders from Lieutenant William Martinez (Ramon Rodriguez), he tries to help in what he can to eliminate the extraterrestrial invader.

World Invasion: Battle of Los Angeles is available at Netflix.

