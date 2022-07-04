Corinthians goalkeeper says goodbye after nine years at the club; player must go to Europe

Last Sunday, Corinthians saw one of its goalkeepers say goodbye to the club on social media. Raised in Terrão, goalkeeper Guilherme Vicentini said goodbye to the team, teammates and fans.

“With my heart overflowing with gratitude, today I say goodbye to the club that was my home for the last nine years. Corinthians opened its doors to my dreams and here I gave the best of me”, wrote Guilherme – see post below.

“Since I was little I followed Fiel Torcida and with her I learned what unconditional love is and I could feel the support that comes from inside and outside the pitch. You guys make Corinthians giant! from the games at Fazendinha to the crowded Arena nights, Fiel was always there”, added the archer.

Guilherme Vicentini’s farewell takes place about ten days after the My Helm to report that the athlete forwarded an agreement with Akritas Chlorakas, from the first division of Cyprus. The goalkeeper’s bond with Corinthians would run until the end of 2022 and, as of this month of July, he could sign a pre-contract with any team.

Guilherme, now 22, arrived at Corinthians in 2014, coming from Paulista de Jundiaí, the city where he was born. In 2018, he was listed by coach Dyego Coelho to compete in the Cup of that season and repeated the feat in 2019 and 2020. In the last year, he was promoted to the professional squad and entered the relay with the then U-23 team.

In the basic categories, between Sub-17, Sub-20 and Sub-20, Guilherme played 88 matches. The performance was 81% in the U-17, 68% in the U-20 and 51% in the U-23.

With the departure of Walter in 2021, Guilherme became a more present figure in the training of the main squad of Corinthians. Despite this, competition for the title was strong against: Cássio, Ivan, Matheus Donelli, Carlos Miguel and Alan Gobetti. Guilherme did not make his debut game for the Corinthians professional.

