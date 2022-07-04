Corinthians lineup: Fagner, Renato Augusto, Adson and Gustavo Mosquito do not get Boca | Corinthians

Coach Vítor Pereira joins the cases of a cast full of injuries to prepare the Corinthians team for the decisive game against Boca Juniors, this Tuesday, at 21:30, at Bombonera, valid for a spot in the quarterfinals of Libertadores da América.

Four absences are confirmed: right-back Fagner (muscle injury in the right thigh), midfielder Renato Augusto (calf pain) and forwards Adson (Covid) and Gustavo Mosquito are out. The latter will not travel to Buenos Aires for having ingested a drug that could result in doping. He has tendinitis.

The quartet joins Maycon, who is absent due to a muscle injury in his right thigh. Two other players travel, but the idea is that they start on the bench: defender Gil (right thigh muscle injury) and forward Willian (right shoulder injury). Du Queiroz, on the other hand, should start the match as a starter, having recovered from a contracture in his left thigh.

The likely lineup of Corinthians has Cássio, Rafael Ramos, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Cantillo, Lucas Piton and Giuliano; Gustavo Mantuan and Roger Guedes.

Renato Augusto in training for Corinthians

The winner of Boca x Corinthians will be in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. If the game ends in a tie, the decision will be on penalties, as there was a 0-0 tie in the first leg, in Itaquera, last week. There is no qualifying balance in Libertadores.

Banner Corinthians

