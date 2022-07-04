Corinthians may have Du Queiroz and three more returns against Boca – 07/04/2022

Midfielder Du Queiroz trained normally today (4), at CT Joaquim Grava, and should return to the Corinthians team in the decisive match against Boca Juniors, at 21:30 (Brasília) tomorrow (5), for Libertadores. João Victor and Rafael Ramos should also start playing, and Willian is the third who has chances, albeit few.

Du Queiroz should resume his title in midfield alongside Cantillo and Giuliano. He missed the last two games because of a hamstring strain in his left thigh, but is expected to start again tomorrow. The information was confirmed by UOL Sport after initial publication by the GE.

Rafael Ramos has good chances to start playing in place of Fagner, who is doubtful due to muscle discomfort; and Willian races against time to reduce shoulder pain and be used at least in a few minutes. Shirt 10 is one of the cases that VP mentioned, but without naming names, during a press conference last Saturday (2). “One or the other will [decidido] even until game time, to know whether or not they can go to the game”, warned the coach at the time.

Coach Vítor Pereira should also have João Victor available for what should be the defender’s last game with the Corinthians shirt, as he has a transfer to Benfica (POR). The player missed the team against Fluminense because of a trauma to his right ankle.

As for the other injured, the tendency is that they will be cut from the most important game of Corinthians in the year, so far. Gil and Renato Augusto transition after muscle injuries; Maycon (muscular) and Gustavo Mosquito (tendinitis) are still in the medical department; and Paulinho will only return in 2023 after a ligament injury in his left knee. Adson tested positive for covid-19 and is also embezzled. The medical situation of all of them will only be officially updated tomorrow (5), just before the ball rolls at Bombonera.