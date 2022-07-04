Corinthians sells defender João Victor to Benfica | Corinthians

Corinthians agreed to sell defender João Victor to Benfica, from Portugal. The player travels with Timão for the game on Tuesday, against Boca, in Argentina, for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, and on Thursday he goes to Portugal.

Corinthians will receive eight million euros (R$44 million at the current price) for the 55% of the rights they had in the player. Coimbra, a club managed by Banco BMG, sold 25% of the rights and kept 20%.

Trading had advanced over the weekend. Benfica sent a manager to Brazil to negotiate with Timão and businessman Paulo Pitombeira, responsible for João Victor’s career.

+ Read Sheik’s letter to the fans in the 10th anniversary of Libertadores

1 of 2 João Victor in training for Corinthians — Photo: Felipe Szpak/Agência Corinthians João Victor in training for Corinthians — Photo: Felipe Szpak/Agência Corinthians

Even with the trip to Argentina confirmed, coach Vítor Pereira still depends on the evolution of pain in João Victor’s right ankle to be able to use the defender. Besides him, the coach has eight more doubts.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

On the SporTV team, Henrique Toth talks about the likely lineup of Corinthians for “decision”

João Victor arrived at Corinthians to play for the under-20 team in 2017. After loans to Inter de Limeira and Atlético-GO, the player was incorporated into the main squad in 2021 and established himself. This season, he played in 27 matches, including 24 as a starter.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!