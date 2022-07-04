Coritiba’s performances: Léo Gamalho disenchants after seven games against Fortaleza; Nathan enters and is expelled | coritiba

the center forward Leo Gamalho disenchanted in the suffered victory of Coritiba by 2 to 1 against the Strength on Sunday night, at Couto Pereira, for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship.

after expulsion from Nathan, who had entered 15 minutes ago, Tricolor de Aço looked for equality in the next minute. In stoppage time, however, José Hugo took off and scored the goal that secured the three points even with one less.

Technical sheet: Coritiba vs Fortaleza

Power outage at Couto Pereira delays the start of the game by 45 minutes

Leo Gamalho: in the opening minute, the striker took advantage of a good cross from Alef Manga and headed it to open the scoring. The striker lived a fast of seven games without scoring, the worst sequence with the alviverde shirt. Léo Gamalho has now reached 14 goals in 25 games, his fifth in the Brazilian. Grade: 7.5

Val: novelty in the lineup, in place of Matías Galarza, the midfielder was the one who gave the deep pass for Manga to assist for Gamalho’s goal. The player also made good tackles and reversals. On the negative side, Val took the third yellow card unnecessarily and misses the team in the next round. note: 7.0

Nathan: the young side came in during the second half to help with the marking and pull the counterattack. He didn’t do one or the other. He was sent off directly for a hard fault on Juninho Capixaba and, in the next minute, he saw Coxa take the tie. Grade: 4.0

See what’s new from Coritiba on Twitter

Follow GE/PR on Facebook

1 of 2 Coritiba vs Fortaleza: Léo Gamalho celebrates a goal — Photo: Felipe Dalke/Coritiba Coritiba vs Fortaleza: Léo Gamalho celebrates a goal — Photo: Felipe Dalke/Coritiba

Rafael William [GOL]: 7.0

7.0 Matheus Alexandre [LAD]: 5.5

5.5 Henrique [ZAG]: 6.5

6.5 Luciano Castan [ZAG]: 6.5

6.5 Diego Porfirio [LAE]: 5.5

5.5 (Egidio [LAE]: 5.0)

Willian Farias [VOL]: 6.0

6.0 value [VOL] : 7.0

: 7.0 Fabricio Daniel [MEC]: 5.5

5.5 (Bernardo [VOL]: 5.5)

Warley [ATA]: 6.5

6.5 (Thonny Anderson [ATA]: 5.5)

(Nathan [LAD]: 4.0)

Alef Mango [ATA]: 6.5

6.5 (Joseph Hugo [ATA]: 7.0)

Leo Gamalho [ATA]: 7.5

With the victory, Coritiba is in 12th place in Serie A, with 18 points. In the next round, the Thigh receives the Youth on Sunday, at 11 am, at Couto Pereira.

coritiba x Youth : 07/10, Sunday, 11 am – Couto Pereira (Brazilian)

: 07/10, Sunday, 11 am – Couto Pereira (Brazilian) flamingo x Coritiba: 07/16, Saturday, 19h – Maracanã (Brazilian)

Coritiba: 07/16, Saturday, 19h – Maracanã (Brazilian) Corinthians x Coritiba: 07/20, Wednesday, 21:30 – Neo Química Arena (Brazilian)

Coritiba: 07/20, Wednesday, 21:30 – Neo Química Arena (Brazilian) coritiba x Cuiabá : 25/07, Monday, 20h – Couto Pereira (Brazilian)

: 25/07, Monday, 20h – Couto Pereira (Brazilian) Goiás x Coritiba: 07/30, Saturday, 16:30 – Haile Pinheiro (Brazilian)

Coritiba: 07/30, Saturday, 16:30 – Haile Pinheiro (Brazilian) coritiba x Santos : 08/08, Monday, 20h – Couto Pereira (Brazilian)

: 08/08, Monday, 20h – Couto Pereira (Brazilian) coritiba x Atlético-MG : 08/14, Sunday, 11 am – Couto Pereira (Brazilian)

: 08/14, Sunday, 11 am – Couto Pereira (Brazilian) Fluminense x Coritiba: 22/08, Monday, 20h – Maracanã (Brazilian)