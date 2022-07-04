Cruzeiro seeks the best 1st round in the history of Série B; see what’s missing

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro players celebrate victory at Mineirão

Cruzeiro is taking great strides towards the dreamed return to the elite of the Brazilian Championship. The campaign, by the way, may be the best in the history of the first round of Série B with 20 clubs.

See in the gallery below the score of the leaders of the 1st round in history:



Score of the leaders of the 1st round of Serie B in history

In 15 rounds, the leader Cruzeiro added 37 points. There are four games left until the end of the shift, so 12 points are still up for grabs.

Coach Paulo Pezzolano’s team has already surpassed, in 15 games, the performance that five of the 16 leaders of the first round of Série B between 2006 (start of the current format) and 2021 had in 19 rounds.

The record holder is Vitória. In 2012, the Bahian team reached an impressive 44 points in the first round. It is a use of 77.1% of the disputed points.

If it maintains its performance, Cruzeiro will surpass that mark. The celestial team got 82.2% of the points they played so far. At the end of the shift, this percentage would mean adding between 46 and 47 points.

Cruzeiro continues the saga for access this Tuesday (5). The celestial team faces Ituano, starting at 19h, at Novelli Júnior, in Itu, in a postponed commitment of the 14th round.