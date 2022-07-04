Customers should be without electricity this Tuesday (05) in Camaquã

By: Gil Martins Published on: 07/04/2022 at 16:03 Updated: 04/07/2022 at 17:22

Check the places where there will be power off to carry out the improvement works

CEEE Grupo Equatorial Energia will make a scheduled shutdown, this Tuesday, July 5th, between 1 pm and 7 pm, with the objective of seeking actions to improve the quality and reliability of the energy supply to Camaquã. There are 49 customers who will be affected by the company’s services.

The service seeks to carry out the works safely, avoiding risk to employees, and includes the relocation of wiring, mainly in the rural region, in addition to the exchange of electrical equipment.

Among the works that will be carried out, is the pruning of the vegetation. The replacement of some damaged poles is also planned.

The services will be carried out in the town of Ilha Santo Antônio. All works are scheduled to take place on the Ilha road, from nº 50 to nº 6772.

Houses close to the work site may be affected by the shutdown. Services will only be performed in suitable weather conditions.