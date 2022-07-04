Diego Souza ignores Palmeiras when talking about his career and the web doesn’t relieve: “It should have more respect”

the attacking midfielder Diego Souza shone in several Brazilian teams. Long before returning to Grêmio, in 2020, the athlete had stints in Fluminense, Flamengo, Benfica de Portugal, Vasco, Atlético Mineiro, Cruzeiro, Sport, São Paulo and Botafogo. In this vast list of clubs that the striker defended, it is normal that he has more identification with some than with others. When selecting which ones marked him the most, however, aaabsence of a name reverberated on the web.

Diego Souza had a remarkable performance for the palm trees, mainly for the player’s own career. Between the 2008 and 2010 seasons, the midfielder competed for the most beautiful goal of the year by FIFA, won the award for best athlete of the 2009 Brasileirão and he was also called up by coach Dunga for the Brazilian national team. Even with these relevant achievements, when choosing the teams that he defended that he cares for the most, Diego ignored Palmeiras.

“They all have a story, I am very grateful. There are three that I will take. Sport, Grêmio and Vasco shirts. I had a spell at Sport that was wonderful for me as an athlete. At first I went on a six-month adventure, after I went I didn’t want to go out anymore. I stayed another three years. The three years I stayed with employees, fans, teammates, was a wonderful thing”, he defends. Diego Souza.

The matter was addressed by journalist André Hernan, who interviewed the athlete for YouTube. Diego’s speeches have been causing a lot of talk on the internet, pointed out by some netizens as “lack of respect”. Without diminishing the institution of Palestra Itália, the top scorer still recalled his first spell at Grêmio and his accomplishments with Vasco. With the cruzmaltina shirt, the player conquered national title and is remembered to this day in Rio de Janeiro.

“At Grêmio, which I arrived in 2020 and had already played in 2007, I already knew a little about the house, things happened in a wonderful way. The group that had, and that we have, is cool, fully identified. Vasco is my team, I was champion of the Copa do Brasil, I had a remarkable passage, I was important for the conquest. This, without a doubt, marks a lot for me”, recalls the player.