Director reveals how much Cruzeiro will earn if it reaches 70,000 members

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro supporter bought project presented by Ronaldo and joined the partner program en masse Cruzeiro’s business director, Lnin Franco reaffirmed that Cruzeiro will have the most profitable partner program in Brazil if it reaches the mark of 70,000 associates.

In his participation in the Superesportes Interview podcast, broadcast last Thursday (30), he said that revenue could reach R$ 30 million/year if the goal is reached.

“If we reach 70,000 members, we will become the largest member collection in Brazil (…) 70,000 members from almost R$ 30 million/year. , this contributes a lot to pay the payroll (salary of the players)”, he revealed.

Today, the average ticket for the celestial program is R$40, according to Lnin. “It’s a wonderful value for a football club. I’ll even say from my experiences in Bahia and Botafogo that we have a very high ticket”, explained the manager.

In vertiginous growth since the end of 2021, when Ronaldo signed the binding proposal to purchase 90% of the shares of Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF) do Cruzeiro, the Scio 5 Estrelas program has already accumulated more than 61,500 members.

If the average of the last 30 days (about 105 members/day) is maintained, Cruzeiro should reach 70,000 members in less than three months. Ronaldo, however, has already challenged celestial fans so that the program reaches 100,000 members in case of access to Serie A.

“The goal is to go back to the first division. A, there are only 100,000 (members), at least. Going back, we have to have 100,000 fans on the membership register. A, forget it! We will be giants again. We have a lot of work ahead of us. , but we have to think big”, projected Fenmeno live in May.

Cruzeiro’s membership program currently has six plans, in addition to packages for children and PwD. Prices range from R$21 (Team do Povo, the cheapest) to R$1,200 (Diamond, the most expensive).