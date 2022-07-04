discover the fashionista shoe that became a trend







Trend of the season, the loafer is a comfortable and stylish option for your feet Photo: Reproduction / Instagram: @valeriagratinski and @lepetitarnd / Alto Astral

If you still don’t know the loafer shoe, so get ready: footwear is one of the current trends in the fashion world and is very successful in the current season. The model, which was initially part of men’s fashion, has been increasingly used by women and is already present in the wardrobes of celebrities and fashionistas, see?

So stay on top of the loafers trend and get inspired by celebrity looks to use it in your own looks. Check out:

Which is?

The loafer is a closed, laceless shoe model that has become a trend for its comfort and style. It is known to closely resemble the moccasin, however, there are several distinctions between the models.

The loafer usually has a less marked and more discreet seam, in addition to almost always having a metal or leather strap on top. Its slightly stiffer sole is also a great differentiator of this type of shoe.

The occasions on which each model is used also differ! While the moccasin is mostly used in informal situations, the loafer has brings more formality to the look. But that doesn’t mean you can’t wear shoes on a daily basis and with more basic pieces too, see? Even this is a very explored bet in the season.

inspirations

Perfect for the colder seasons, the loafer has become the darling of fashionistas and celebrities today. Because of its versatility, you can wear the shoes with jeans or shorts, t-shirts, sweatshirts, coats, overcoats… In other words, what really counts is bet on your personal taste and think about the occasion for the look.

Regarding the colors, there are loafers of several different shades, however the most used nowadays are the black ones, which are great for pairing with basically anything. Here are some looks with the loafer of celebrities like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz to get inspired and get into this trend once and for all: