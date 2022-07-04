Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch are set to be the most important characters in Marvel Studios Phase 4 ~ Marvel Universe 616

During the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness audio commentary, some members of the creative team discussed the fact of how Wanda and Strange were the two most important heroes of Phase 4 and how one of them fell out of favor for sympathetic and sympathetic reasons. In the part of Kamar Taj’s action sequence, Marvel producer Richie Palmer stated that “if Doctor Strange is the MCU anchor in Phase 4, then Wanda Maximoff is the crown jewel”, indicating how the two main characters are. a foundation for this first post-Infinity Saga phase of the MCU:

“Yeah, it’s crazy to see Wanda act like that for the first time, it’s so emotional. And for fans of the comics, we were so excited to bring this to the screen and finally deliver on that promise. Scarlet Witch, even before she was the Witch. Scarlet, we introduced her in Age of Ultron, there was always a hope that we could bring her to this place of hers by doing things like [se infiltrar em Kamar Taj]. And it’s really exciting, and she’s the best. If Doctor Strange is the anchor of the Phase 4 MCU, then Wanda Maximoff is the jewel in the crown.”

During Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch’s meeting in the apple orchard, Michael Waldron, the film’s writer, noted how it was “such an emotional scene for fans to finally put [Estranho e Wanda] on the screen together” as they are two of the most powerful beings in our Multiverse:

“Such an emotional scene for fans to finally get these two together on screen. They often debate who is the most powerful person in the MCU. These are two great candidates for that, right here.”

Director Sam Raimi pointed out how his test audience wasn’t used to seeing Wanda as a villain yet:

“I think it really hit our test audience in a strong and good way, that scene you wrote, because they’re not used to seeing their heroine Wanda turn to the evil side. It’s really a powerful choice, to see one of the heroes fall.”

Richie Palmer made it clear how “[eles] love Wanda, [e não] wanted to see her go through the pain she went through:”

“I’m also not sure they’re ready to see our hero, Doctor Strange, be put in a position where he’s being confronted with this from her. “You gave up the Time Stone, and look what it did to me, Strange.” We love Wanda, we don’t want to see her go through the pain that she went through. And you could take it all back to that moment.”

Michael Waldron defended the arguments used by Wanda, although she was certainly doing it the wrong way:

“Yes, I would say that Wanda is making some good points here, and I think that makes for the best villains, the villains that you truly believe are the heroes of their own story. Erik Killmonger, Thanos, Loki.”

Raimi praised Waldron’s work, saying how he “made our villain a human being… with reasons we understand:”

“I think this was one of the best accomplishments of [Michael Waldron] with the script, was that you made our villain a human being, and for reasons we understand. And if you don’t root for her, we can sympathize with her.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo and Xochitl Gomez as America Chávez

