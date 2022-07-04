Drinking beer makes you fat? SEE search result

“Drinking beer is good for the gut microbiota”, having the potential to prevent chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disorders. This was the result of research by the Center for Research in Health Technologies and Services (CINTESIS), in the city of Porto, Portugal, and by the NOVA Medical School – Faculty of Medical Sciences.

“Beer consumption contributes to the improvement of the composition of the intestinal microbiota, a factor that has been associated with the prevention of very common chronic diseases, such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases”, say the researchers in a statement.

During the study, healthy men aged 23 to 58 drank 330 milliliters (ml) of beer daily, with or without alcohol, for four weeks. The results obtained by the Portuguese pointed out that beer consumption “increases the diversity of the intestinal microbiota, without increasing weight and fat mass”.

According to the CINTESIS press release, drinking beer “does not significantly interfere with cardiometabolic biomarkers” such as glucose, cholesterol and triglycerides. The researchers believe that the beneficial effect of beer is linked to the polyphenols present in the drink, as has already been proven in red wine.

The study, published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, revealed that the benefit of beer on gut health “proved to be independent of alcohol content” or absence of this element. “This type of drinks rich in polyphenols, in this case beer, is an interesting approach to increase the diversity of the intestinal microbiota”, conclude the researchers led by Ana Faria and Conceição Calhau.