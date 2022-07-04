driver is robbed in 4 seconds after using his cell phone in RJ

A driver had his cell phone stolen when he stopped at a lighthouse next to the Paulo Malta Rezende BRT station, in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro neighborhood. The video, recorded by a vehicular camera installed in the front of the car, reverberated on social media.

In the images, the driver, who is using his cell phone, brakes slowly until he comes to a complete stop. At that moment, a man is already walking towards the vehicle and just four seconds later snatches the phone from the victim’s hands.

The scenes were recorded at 7 pm on Saturday (2), according to information recorded in the video itself. After taking the cell phone, the man runs out and flees into the station, while the driver remains inside the car.

In posts sharing the record, no more information about the driver is given. On social media, many comments criticized the fact that the victim walked with the window open and was fiddling with the device, while others highlighted the frequency of thefts in Barra da Tijuca.

According to data from the ISP (Institute of Public Security), the neighborhood had the highest rate of stolen and stolen goods in the entire state of Rio de Janeiro in the first three months of 2022, based on records made at the 16th DP.