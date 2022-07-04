DSX is an application that was released on Steam and allows you to use DualSense features on PC

The App is being sold for R$ 6.49 in the Valve store

It was recently released on Steam the application DSX — which enables various features of the control DualSense at the PRAÇA — the application is developed by the group paliverse and arrives costing R$ 6.49 at Steam Brazilian. The application was made available free of charge via GitHub (and it can still be downloaded, mainly to test how it works before buying it), but now with its arrival to Steamit has already been said by the developers that only the paid version will receive new updates, leaving out the free version users.

It is possible to connect the DualSense at the PRAÇA using the DSX via USB or Bluetoothhowever there are functions that only work connected to USB how to use the audio from the controller’s speaker and headset.

You can emulate a control of Xbox 360, DualShock 4 or simply leave the control recognized as a DualSense. You can customize the LED color in addition to configuring vibration and adaptive triggers.

State of Play: See what’s new for PSVR2 with Horizon, Resident Evil Village and more

See more details of the DSX with information that is published on its Steam page:

Bring your controller to life DualSense on PC with support for Adaptive Triggers and haptic feedback !

on PC with support for and ! whether you are using Steam or a different platform, you can use the DSX with all games!

or a different platform, you can use the with all games! DSX only works with PS5 DualSense controller

Supported Connections:

Choose your emulation type and get the functionality on your DualSense:

Xbox 360

DualShock 4

OFF (no emulation, reading only within the app)

Features

Support for over 20 languages

Launch the application with Windows startup

Speaker/Headphone Audio (USB ONLY)

Get battery life percentage and controller battery status

Configure the controller LED to your liking

Test different adaptive shooting modes and controller vibration

and more…

Some compatibility issues have already been identified and the app team is already working on the fix

Did you like the DSX? Do you intend to use it to connect the DualSense to PRAÇA? Share in the comments with your opinion!

