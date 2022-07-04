Dune 2 should start filming at the end of the month

dune 2 must be filmed sooner than expected. According to Deadline (via ScreenRant), filming for the sequel is set to begin on July 21 in Budapest, Hungary, the same location where the original film was produced.

Despite previous reports indicating that the film would be shot from the North American fall, that is, between September and November, it seems that plans have advanced and the film should be ready much sooner than expected. Sources also report that pre-production is about to begin in Italy later this week.

The news comes a week after Warner Bros. announce that the postponement of dune 2 for the day November 17, 2023.

In DunePaul Atreides (Timothy chalamet) is an aristocrat whose family accepts control of the desert planet Arrakis, producer of a valuable resource and disputed by several noble families. He is forced to flee into the desert — with the help of his mother — and joins nomadic tribes, eventually leading them because of his advanced mental abilities.

In addition to Timothée Chalametreturn from the cast of the original names such as Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin. Meanwhile, recent additions include Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux and Austin Butler.

