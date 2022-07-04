‘Dune: Part 2’: Filming of the sequel starts THIS MONTH in Italy

according to deadlinethe long-awaited sequel ‘Dune: Part Two’ will start running very soon.

Information indicates that filming of the second part will begin in later this month. Pre-recordings begin in the city of Altivole, Italy; the main recordings, in turn, will be made in Budapest, Hungary, from the day July 21.

Remembering that the premiere was postponed to the day November 17, 2023same day as presequence ‘The Hunger Games – The Song of the Birds and the Serpents’.

Denis Villeneuve returns to the steering chair.

‘Dune: Part Two‘ will have the return of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolinin addition to introducing Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Christopher Walken.

Léa Seydoux (‘007: No Time to Die’) will play Lady Margot, an ally of the Sisterhood.

Released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in North America, the first film became a box office success, grossing over US$ 400 million worldwide.

Furthermore, ‘Dune‘ was also critically acclaimed, winning 83% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

