E-cigarettes addict children, says chemist from “The informant”

Former executive of a cigarette company that inspired the film, American biochemist Jeffrey Wigand says, in an interview with UOLsee flavored e-cigarettes as a “great invention” by the tobacco industry to hook “millions” of people from an early age, still children.

The scientist, who began to denounce fraud in the tobacco industry after leaving the position of vice president of research at a subsidiary of BritishAmerican Tobacc, which controls BAT Souza Cruz Brasil, says that nicotine addiction among children is already a reality in his country, the United States, and demands that authorities make science-based decisions.

In Brazil, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) is studying whether to maintain the current ban on electronic cigarettes — an extraordinary session is scheduled for July 6 to analyze the case.

“E-cigarettes are the great invention of the tobacco industry because they can start with kids when they’re young and lead them to their main product, the [cigarros] The story of how his fight against the tobacco industry began was portrayed in Michael Mann’s film “The Insider” (1999), in which he is played by actor Russell Crowe.

The ease of equipment involves children, he says. “They smoke. You don’t need matches, lighters, no ash.” He pointed out that everything is bought on the internet, including the pod, an accessory to put fruit flavors such as mango, strawberry and mint.

Last month, the biochemist testified at the US health agency, the FDA (food and drug Administration, equivalent to Anvisa do Brasil), defending the ban on the addition of menthol in electronic cigarettes. Days after his hearing, the FDA banned smoking Julynow owned by a subsidiary of Phillip Morris.

Today, cigarettes kill 8 million people worldwide each year, he said. Wigandciting data from the WHO (World Health Organization).

The industry argues that e-cigarettes are a method for traditional smokers to abandon older products, considered more toxic. A preliminary study by the Cochrane network indicates this possibility.

The SBP (Brazilian Society of Pediatrics) has already stated that electronic cigarettes are accessible to both children and adolescents worldwide. A disease called “evali” has already been detected among young people in the US.

Wigand holds a degree in chemistry and a doctorate in biochemistry from the University of Buffalo, New York State, USA. He is the founder of the NGO “Children Free from Smoke”, in which he lectures children, adolescents and adults on the evils of tobacco.

Read the main excerpts from the scientist’s interview, given to the UOL in two videoconference conversations, on June 2 and 20.

UOL – What is your opinion about electronic cigarettes?

Jeffrey Wigand – I have a negative attitude, because e-cigarettes in this country [Estados Unidos], have addicted millions of children. Millions. We have a problem with all these nicotine-addicted kids, and what are we going to do with them?

We need to find some tool, some methodology, to help people stop smoking.”

E-cigarettes are the great invention for tobacco companies because they can start with kids, and scale them down to their main product, which is what burns. [cigarros tradicionais]. Unless we find a way to stop this kind of surge for the tobacco industries, we will continue to see lives lost.

The industry says that e-cigarettes help people quit smoking.

We have no evidence to suggest that aerosolized nicotine from an e-cigarette facilitates quitting. [do tabagismo]. Industry can say it all once, but it needs to be able to put science that can be practiced, and science that can be repeated, on the table. They haven’t done that.

How do you rate the current strength of the industry lobby?

They market to kids, they target their product to kids, and kids become addicted. Even seven-year-olds. How to get rid of this addiction? Is it using another electronic cigarette? I don’t know. Is it using a product with combustion? That’s where they will go. But once the addiction is here, they need to feed it.

How many children are addicted to tobacco because of e-cigarettes?

I’m not sure about the exact stats, but I’d say kids, in middle and high school, have access to e-cigarettes or forms of e-cigarettes like Juul. All are driven to start a nicotine addiction among children.

As Are e-cigarettes addictive to children and teenagers?

Cigarettes deliver nicotine and e-cigarettes, which deliver flavored nicotine like mango, mint, are very attractive to children. We know that Juul is highly successful in schools.

When a child becomes addicted at such an early age, there is not only an addiction, but also changes in their brain chemistry. And that’s why it’s so dangerous”

How does a child under 11 have access to an electronic cigarette?

They get someone 18 years old to buy it and take it. Or, from someone in the family, or a brother, a sister… But the electronic cigarette is about the size of my finger. It’s easily hidden in my hand. You don’t need matches, you don’t need lighters, there are no ashes. And you can change the “pod” [espécie de acessório, em alguns casos, em forma de painel]. The “pod” of nicotine flavors.

Young children like the taste of e-cigarettes. Mint, mango, strawberry”

What do you think of the tobacco industry lobby in Brazil?

It’s very powerful. Our FDA [a agência de saúde dos EUA, equivalente à Anvisa, chamada de “Food and Drug Administration”] has been reckless. They didn’t eliminate any additives like the menthol or phosphate that handles nicotine, chocolate and all the things that make cigarettes flavorful.

Do you think that more countries tend to release electronic cigarettes?

I would appeal to countries that are going to approve e-cigarettes to first look at the data. Where’s the science?

Have you seen any scientific research that says it works? It works in getting addicted, but not in stopping smoking.

There is a process at Anvisa to analyze possible legalization of electronic cigarettes. What is your opinion?

I don’t know if it’s a good thing. Everything is possible. I hope we have a strong regulatory body that proves whether we can use it or consume it. There are countries in the world making changes, like Canada, Australia, New Zealand, England, the European Union. Did things happen very slowly? We don’t have to normalize nicotine as part of our everyday life.

Would you make a film about us from Brazil?

[Risos] I hope so. I would try. Right now, I’m fighting for tobacco control at the FDA to eliminate menthol from cigarettes. They eliminated only from cigarettes and cigars, but not from e-cigarettes, which kidnap teenagers.