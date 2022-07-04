Elle Fanning, muse of the new women’s fragrance Fame, by Paco Rabanne

The French brand, belonging to the Puig Group, chose the American actress Elle Fanning to represent its new feminine perfume: Fame.

The young artist, rising star of cinema and television, will embody the new sensual fragrance, whose composition contains 90% natural ingredients and combines notes of jasmine, mango and incense. The bottle, the result of a collaboration between Heinz Glas and VPI Faiveley, refers to the famous chain mail dress by Paco Rabanne.

Owner of a solid career, Elle Fanning has worked in several feature films, including Nicolas Winding Refn’s Neon Demon, in 2016; The Stranger We Love, by Sofia Coppola, in 2017; and Espirito Jovem, by Max Minghella, in 2018. At just 21 years old, she became the youngest judge at the Cannes Film Festival. More recently, she shone on the Hulu platform as the lead in the drama miniseries The Girl from Plainville, as well as the Golden Globe-nominated series The Great, in which she plays Russian Empress Catherine II.

A true icon for the current generation of young, modern, connected and ultra-creative women, Elle Fanning has joined the Paco Rabanne muses gallery, following in the footsteps of Jane Fonda, Barbarella star, Audrey Hepburn, A Way for Two protagonist, Brigitte Bardot, forever remembered in the image with her gleaming chain mail, and Françoise Hardy, goddess of the micro-dress with gold plates and diamonds.

“Actress of multiple facets and many talents, Elle Fanning is the ideal representation of the fragrance FAME“, confirms Jérôme Leloup, vice president of Paco Rabanne. “She perfectly embodies the essence of ultramodern femininity so valued by Paco Rabanne. We are very happy to have her as a symbol of the new perfume“.

Available from July 1, 2022 on pacorabanne.com, Fame Eau de Parfum will be launched in September 2022 in all stores that carry the brand.